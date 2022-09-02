Previewing Week 1's best matchups 'NFL Total Access'
Previewing Week 1's best matchups on 'NFL Total Access'.
Previewing Week 1's best matchups on 'NFL Total Access'.
Brown was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018.
The fifth-round rookie offensive lineman out of Southern Utah won a spot on the offensive line earlier than anyone expected.
Chase Winovich revealed what he said to Bill Belichick after he was traded to Cleveland.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Jordan Masons preseason was too hard to ignore, and the 49ers knew the rest of the NFL had taken notice of the undrafted rookie as well.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Bears claimed seven players off waivers this week, including Alex Leatherwood and Armon Watts. We grade the new additions:
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
The #Chiefs had some tough choices to make during 53-man roster cuts. Brett Veach detailed one of the toughest:
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said his doctor called him ”the fastest-healing patient that he’s ever experienced.”
In the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown had a decision to make. West Virginia was leading No. 16 Pittsburgh 31-24 with a little over six minutes remaining with the ball at the Panthers 48-yard line. After a two-yard run by CJ Donaldson, the Mountaineers offense was facing a fourth down situation over under a yard with a chance to effectively burn more time off the clock.
Dillon Gabriel doesn't have the prototypical size of a big-time quarterback. But Gabriel more than makes up for his lack of size.
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and Peters will sit down for [more]
Nick Saban isn't happy about the amount of rat poison ahead of the 2022 season about Alabama football.
After trading for edge rusher Malik Reed earlier this week, the Steelers have reworked his contract for the 2022 season. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Reed agreed to lower his base salary down from $2.433 million to $1.5 million. Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2019. He [more]
There's a consensus among the Bears running backs. They're onto something special.
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
There are three NFL games on the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day slate. Here's info on the schedule, how to watch and more.