Previewing Week 0, plus Jim Harbaugh and playoff news. College Football Fix discusses

The long wait is over. College football is returning after more than seven months away.

While Week 0 doesn't pack the punch of a normal Saturday, there are two of the blue blood programs taking the field with Notre Dame and Southern California playing their respective openers one week before the rest of country.

In other news, Michigan announced its suspension of Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the season. What does this mean for the pending NCAA case against the Wolverines and the future of the coach at his alma mater?

Conference realignment continues to be a hot topic and nobody can be sure where it ends up. The future of the Pac-12 is still in doubt. Could the ACC still add California and Stanford after discussions last week? And how does all the recent changes impact the makeup of the College Football Playoff, especially with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey publicly pushing for a reassessment?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg try to answer all these questions and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 0 preview, Jim Harbaugh, playoff top College Football Fix podcast