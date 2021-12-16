Previewing Washington's 2022 football schedule
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed Washington's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch joined Yogi Roth on Pac-12 This Morning and had high praise for Noah Fifita, UA's prized 2022 quarterback recruit.
Hopkins has a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said Wednesday that he is in no rush to name Courtney Messingham's successor as offensive coordinator.
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed Colorado's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
With his injury from last year behind him, Packers TE Josiah Deguara is playing fast and playing well in a bigger role.
Don’t expect Kansas State to hire a new offensive coordinator until after the Texas Bowl.
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
The 2021 college football season wraps up with a postseason slate of 42 bowl games. USA TODAY Sports' experts make their picks for every matchup.
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer's replacement met with the media Thursday.
Here are the most intriguing players in college football who have entered the transfer portal in 2021.
Did Oklahoma State and Michigan just become best friends?
Ole Miss signed a smaller-than-normal class on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. It was deliberate. Lane Kiffin isn't reaching.
AP USC's slate for the first season of the Lincoln Riley era came into focus Thursday as the Pac-12 unveiled the schedules for all the conference teams.USC does not play Oregon or Washington this year, while a road game Sept.
A ranking from worst to first on how each Big Ten team did on the first day of the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class. #GoBucks #B1G
The Sacramento Kings have become a possible destination for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Mario Cristobal, universally considered an elite recruiter in the world of college football, made the most of his first University of Miami signing day in what little time he’s had as head coach.