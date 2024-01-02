Previewing Washington vs. Michigan for CFP title
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz takes a look at the strengths and storylines in the Huskies and Wolverines matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz takes a look at the strengths and storylines in the Huskies and Wolverines matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
After going up nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
Buffalo could miss the playoffs with a loss to Miami and unfavorable results in other games.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Still seeking a fantasy football championship in Week 18? Andy Behrens has some pickup suggestions for you.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.