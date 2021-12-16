Previewing Washington State's 2022 football schedule
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed Washington State's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed Washington's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer returning for school for sixth and final season
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly. Brennan announced his decision with a social media post on Thursday morning, about a week after 2021 LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his intention to transfer out. ''There's no place like home,'' Brennan wrote.
2022 Pac 12 Football Schedule. Composite schedule, and Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch joined Yogi Roth on Pac-12 This Morning and had high praise for Noah Fifita, UA's prized 2022 quarterback recruit.
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed California's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth analyzed Colorado's 2022 football schedule on the Pac-12 Football Schedule Release show, presented by 76.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies battled for and took over the top spot in the recruiting rankings Wednesday, jumping in front of Alabama and Georgia.
Now that the Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer, who should they hire to replace him? We have a few qualified candidates in mind.
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
More than 100 former NBA players gave their thoughts on who they think the best player in the league is today, who will be the best in five years, and more.
Lambo explained his decision to go public with the alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident shortly before the coach was dismissed.
Best of luck to him.
The 2021 college football season wraps up with a postseason slate of 42 bowl games. USA TODAY Sports' experts make their picks for every matchup.
Urban Meyer's bullying style may have worked in college, but it proved to be a disastrous fit in the NFL.
Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, […]
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
Did Oklahoma State and Michigan just become best friends?