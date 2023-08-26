Previewing UGA football’s safety room

The Georgia Bulldogs return two rock solid safeties in Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard. Georgia has a lot more depth at the position than in previous seasons.

Georgia’s pass defense showed some weakness to end the 2022 college football season. Both LSU and Ohio State shredded the Georgia secondary. The Bulldog defense bounced back in the national championship against TCU.

What does the Georgia safety room look like for 2023 college football season?

Starter: Javon Bullard

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Class: Junior



Bullard was named the defensive MVP of national championship and the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. Bullard is moving to safety, which is his usual position, after playing the STAR position at a high level in 2022.

The rising star defensive back finished his sophomore season with two interceptions, 46 tackles, and 3.5 sacks.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior



David Daniel-Sisavanh saw significant action in the College Football Playoff last season. The former four-star recruit should be viewed as Georgia’s top back-up option at safety. Daniel-Sisavanh finished 2022 with 14 tackles across 14 games.

Starter: Malaki Starks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Sophomore

Starks is coming off an outstanding true freshman season. The former five-star made his name known to college football fans in the season opener against Oregon with a spectacular interception.

Starks recorded 69 tackles and two interceptions as a true freshman. He is an All-SEC player and should be improved as a sophomore.

No. 2 safety: Dan Jackson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Senior

Dan Jackson missed a significant amount of action in 2022 with a foot injury. He played a big role of Georgia’s 2021 national championship team and should see some snaps in 2023. However, Georgia has elite talent at safety with Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard, so it will be tough to crack the starting line up for the Dawgs.

Jackson played in seven games last year and recorded 16 total tackles and an interception.

Depth: JaCorey Thomas

(AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Class: Sophomore

JaCorey Thomas and Dan Jackson should be viewed as interchangeable on this depth chart. Thomas, a former four-star recruit, played in six games as a freshman and recorded two tackles.

Another name to watch at safety: Joenel Aguero

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Class: Freshman



Aguero is expected to be a slot cornerback, similar to Javon Bullard, for the 2023 college football season. We project Aguero to be a starter at STAR later in the season.

Joenel Aguero flashed his potential in Georgia’s spring game. The former elite recruit plays fast, is a good tackler, and is a big hitter. Aguero could switch to safety if Georgia suffers some injuries at the position, but Georgia should feel good about its safety depth.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire