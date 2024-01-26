Previewing Texas men’s basketball at No. 21 BYU Cougars

The Texas Longhorns are getting back on track.

Just two games ago, it seemed like things were quickly getting out of hand with a loss at home to UCF and blowing a 16-point lead. Rodney Terry and Texas got together and have won two games in a row against No. 8 Baylor and No. 11 Oklahoma.

The Longhorns are two games into the toughest part of the schedule and now will travel to Utah to play the No. 21 BYU Cougars in one of the most intimidating arenas in college basketball.

BYU started off extremely hot, winning 12 of their first 13 games but have taken a slight tumble, similar to Texas entering Big 12 conference play. The Cougars have lost two games in a row to ranked teams, one to No. 25 Texas Tech in Lubbock and a home game to No. 4 Houston.

While Texas is playing better basketball against good teams, BYU is not. Although the Longhorns are playing well, the Cougars are not a team to sleep on, especially in Provo.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire