Previewing Seahawks vs. Chiefs Week 16 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 15 win over the Houston Texans and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner to get their thoughts on the Chiefs this season. Lastly, Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt spoke with the media about his expectations for the rest of the year and the postseason.

