Previewing the quarterfinals and semifinals of the WPIAL football playoffs

When the football playoffs resume Friday, eight teams from the Beaver County Times coverage area will continue their quest for a WPIAL championship.

Following are capsule looks at games involving local teams:

Moon vs. Peters Township at South Fayette

Nazir Brookins #26 of the Moon Tigers carries the ball in the first half during the game against the West Allegheny Indians at Joe P. DeMichela Stadium on Friday Night in Imperial, Pennsylvania.

This Class 5A semifinal is a rematch of two teams from the Allegheny Conference. On Oct. 6 at its home field, Peters Township beat Moon, 40-7. In that game, Moon scored first, only trailed 13-7 at halftime but never threatened to score again in the second half.

Top-seeded Peters Township (11-0), the conference champs, is one of seven WPIAL teams yet to lose this season. Its strength is a smothering, relentless defense, a 3-3-5 base scheme, that ranks first in the WPIAL in scoring defense. The Indians allow only 5.9 points per game. Last week when it blanked Franklin Regional, 35-0, in the quarterfinals, Peters Township recorded its fifth shutout of the season.

Fifth-seeded Moon (6-5) was one of three teams that tied for second-place in the conference with 3-2 conference records. Based on the WPIAL’s tie-breaker system, Moon edged out Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair for second place.

The Tigers started the season with three straight non-conference loses, but have since gone 6-2. Their latest win was a 35-31 thriller last week at Gateway in the quarterfinals.

So, Moon has peaked at the right time, especially offensively. In their last four games, the Tigers went 3-1 and averaged 40.3 ppg.

The Tigers, who run a run-oriented Wing-T offense, have only thrown 105 passes all season. That’s less than 10 per game. By comparison, running backs Josh Bladel and Naz Brookins have carried 164 and 140 times, respectively. Bladel leads the team with 988 rushing yards while Brookins has rushed for 790. Bladel leads the team with 13 touchdowns.

Last week in the win at Gateway, Bladel rushed for 165 yards on 30 carries and scored the game-winning TD – his third TD of the game -- with 3:10 left to play.

Latrobe vs. Aliquippa at Aliquippa

Aliquippa's Tiqwai Hayes scores his second touchdown of the night.

Last week, top-seeded Aliquippa (9-0) was one of three teams in the Class 4A bracket that was idle thanks to a first-round bye. But coach Mike Warfield put the Quips through some tough practices in order to stay sharp, and last Friday, he and his coaching staff were in the stands at Joe B. DeMichela Stadium to watch visiting Latrobe rout West Allegheny, 39-7.

So, Warfield knows first-hand that ninth-seeded Latrobe (8-3) will be a formidable opponent.

Last year when Latrobe won its first-round game, it won a playoff game for the first time since 1968 when it won its first and only WPIAL title. Now it has its second post-season win since ’68, and confidence going into its quarterfinal game at Aliquippa’s Heinz Field. The Wildcats embrace the challenge of playing the most successful football program in WPIAL history, even if it means another long bus trip.

Latrobe is led by dual-threat QB John Wetzel, who’s thrown for 1,235 yards and 14 TDs while throwing only three interceptions. Wetzel also leads the team with 1,040 rushing yards and 17 TDs. Wetzel rushed for 247 yards and four TDs against eighth-seed West Allegheny.

Latrobe’s roster also includes Alex Tatsch, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior running back/linebacker who has several major-college scholarship offers including offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Duke and Maryland.

Last week, Rivals recruiting service elevated Tatsch to a four-star recruit. He’s the fourth WPIAL junior to earn four-star status, joining Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes, North Catholic tight end Brady O’Hara and Imani Christian linebacker Dayshaun Burnett.

Hayes, a Penn State recruit, ranks 23rd in the WPIAL with 1,182 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Quips QB Quentin Goode has had an outstanding season, throwing for 1,332 yards and 17 TDs with only four interceptions.

While Latrobe has a big-time college linebacker prospect in Tatsch, so does Aliquippa in senior Cam Lindsey, who’s committed to Pitt

Aliquippa has won the last two WPIAL 4A titles. Over the past three seasons, the Quips have gone 37-2.

Central Valley vs. Mars at Ambridge

Central Valley quarterback Steven Rutherford (4) scrambles out of the pockets during the second half against Montour Friday night at Central Valley High School.

Both fourth-seeded Mars (9-2) and fifth-seeded Central Valley (8-3) recorded blowout wins last week in first-round action: the Planets routed Chartiers Valley, 44-19, while the Warriors routed Highlands, 28-7. But both coaches – Mars’ Eric Kasperowicz and Central Valley’s Mark Lyons – expect closer encounters this week when they meet at Ambridge’s Moe Rubenstein Stadium.

That being said, Central Valley has injury issues at running back and defensive back. Its top four backs – Jance Henry, T. Mason Dixon, Brandon Singleton and J.J. Work – have been on the injury list in varying degrees. Their availability will go a long way in determining Friday’s winner. Last week in the win over Highlands, Henry, a freshman who’s CV’s leading rusher, only had three carries for four yards. Henry (13) and Dixon (12) have combined for 25 TDs this season, but neither scored against Highlands.

Mars won the Greater Allegheny Conference with a perfect 6-0 conference record. Its only two losses have come against third-seeded Montour (9-1) and Moon (6-5).

The Planets’ have a star running back in Evan Wright, who’s only 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He ranks second in the WPIAL with 1,671 rushing yards and second in touchdowns with 31.

The Planets also throw the ball well. Luke Goodworth, a junior, was supposed to be the backup QB. But when Kasperowicz’s son, Eric Jr., injured his throwing shoulder during the off-season, Goodworth became the starter and has flourished. He’s thrown for 1,872 yards and 19 TDs with only five interceptions. His top target, sophomore Gabe Hein, has 43 catches for 774 yards and nine TDs.

Eric Kasperowicz Jr., who’s been playing safety this season, won’t play against Central Valley. He suffered a foot injury in Mars’ regular-season finale.

Central Valley, which advanced to the 4A semifinals last year, qualified for the playoffs as the third-place team in the Parkway Conference behind Aliquippa and Montour (-1), the No. 3 seed.

Beaver vs. Avonworth at Avonworth

Beaver's Drey Hall (24) slips away from South Park's Antonio Loukas (54) during the first half Friday night at Pat Tarquinio Field in Beaver, PA.

This 3A quarterfinal is a rematch between two teams from the Western Hills Conference. On Oct. 6, Avonworth edged Beaver, 33-28. That was the Antelopes’ closest game this season.

Second-seeded Avonworth, last year's WPIAL runner-up, is a perfect 10-0 and had a first-round bye last week.

Seventh-seeded Beaver (9-2), the third-place team in the conference, rolled to a 42-7 win over Shady Side Academy last week. The Bobcats’ only two losses were against the top two teams in the conference, Avonworth and sixth-seed West Mifflin (7-4), which is also playing Friday in the quarterfinals.

In the Bobcats’ win over Shady Side, running back Drey Hall rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Quarterback Travis Clear also played well, completing six of eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Clear has now surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season with 1,069.

Avonworth is led by sophomore quarterback Carson Bellinger, who moved into the starter’s role during the first game of the season. He’s thrown for 1,328 yards and 20 TDs with only five interceptions.

The Antelopes also have a versatile and productive receiver in Andrew Kuban, who’s a threat catching the ball and well as a ball carrier. He’s caught 46 passes for 753 yards and has rushed for 317 yards. He leads the team with 14 TDs.

Western Beaver vs. Steel Valley at Campbell Field in Munhall

Western Beaver running back Tyson Florence breaks out a run to the outside in the Golden Beaver’s game against Hopewell Friday night.

Top-seeded Steel Valley (8-1), the reigning WPIAL 2A champs, are poised for a repeat. They’re trying to win their fourth WPIAL title since 2016.

The Allegheny Conference champs are led by junior RB Donald Barksdale, who’s third in the WPIAL with 1,663 rushing yards. He also leads the WPIAL with 32 TDs.

Donald’s brother Da’Ron Barksdale is a standout defensive back with major-college offers from Pitt, West Virginia and Syracuse.

While the Ironmen have a potent run-oriented offense – they score 36.8 ppg – they may even be better on defense. They rank fourth in the WPIAL in scoring defense, allowing just 9.7 ppg.

Ninth-seeded Western Beaver (7-4) is coming off an impressive 38-21 first-round win over Serra Catholic.

The Golden Beaver have the WPIAL’s leading passer in freshman QB Jaivin Peel, who’s thrown for 2,637 yards. His 29 TD passes rank fourth in the WPIAL.

Peel has an outstanding group of receivers to throw to including Mikey Crawford, who’s caught 45 passes for 835 yards and 11 TDs, and Dorian McGhee, who’s caught 34 passes for 991 yards and 14 TDs.

The Golden Beavers also have an outstanding running back in Tyson Florence, who’s rushed for 1,190 yards and leads the team with 16 TDs.

So based on the offensive weapons each team has, this quarterfinal game could be a high-scoring affair.

Western Beaver, the third-place team in the Midwestern Conference, is trying to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1995.

Beaver Falls vs. Neshannock at Neshannock

Da’Talian Beauford (3) tries to find the corner as DiMajio Locante (20) pursuits him in Beaver Falls’ first round matchup at Dormont Memorial Stadium Friday evening.

Here’s a rematch between two teams in the 2A Midwestern Conference.

Beaver Falls almost upset Neshannock when they met Sept. 22. The Lancers won 27-26 in overtime when they stopped a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt by Beaver Falls.

Since opening the season with a 35-0 non-conference loss to Sharon, top-seed Neshannock (9-1) has won nine in a row. Last year, the Lancers went 11-2 and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals when it lost to Steel Valley.

Neshannock is led by dual-threat QB Jino Mozzocio, who’s only a sophomore. He’s not necessarily a dazzling passer; he’s only thrown for 906 yards and 9 TDs with seven interceptions. But he’s second on the team with 711 rushing yards and nine TDs. Running back Anthony Eakin leads the team in rushing yards with 804. Eakin (9), running back Patrick Erigo (13) and Mozzocio (9) have combined for 31 TDs.

With a 6-5 overall record and a No. 10 seed, Beaver Falls is trying to make it back to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game for the fourth straight season. The Tigers won the WPIAL title in 2020 but lost its last two appearances in the final, including 34-14 last year to Steel Valley.

The Tigers are led offensively by running back Da’Talian Beauford, who’s rushed for 1,169 and scored 16 TDs,

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. South Side at Peters Township

South Side's Casey Lewis (54) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against Rochester Friday night at South Side Area High School.

Top-seeded South Side (11-0) has not been seriously tested all season. The Rams, the Class 1A Big 7 champs, have racked up 11 straight wins of 26 points or more.

They rank fifth in the WPIAL in scoring offense at 44.1 points per game. They rank second in scoring defense at 7.3 ppg.

So, will eighth-seed Greensburg Central Catholic (8-3) be able to pull off an upset of monumental proportions?

Or will the Centurions even be able to keep it close in this Class 1A quarterfinal?

With its trademark Wing-T offense, South Side doesn’t throw often although QB Brody Almashy has thrown for 870 yards and 14 TDs. What the Rams do best is run the football with Almashy and running backs Ryan Navarra and A.C. Corfield sharing the load. Navarra has rushed for 1,192 yards and has scored 23 TDs. Corfield has rushed for 993 yards and scored 13 TDs. Almashy has rushed for 568 yards and 15 TDs.

Greensburg Central Catholic, which finished second in the Eastern Conference behind Clairton, has a dual-threat QB of its own. He’s Tyree Turner, who’s passed for 1,495 yards and 17 TDs with only one interception while rushing for a team-high 676 yards and 13 TDs. Running back Samir Crosby has rushed for 676 yards and scored 18 TDs.

South Side, which advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last year, has gone 22-2 over the past two seasons.

Last week when GCC beat No. 9 seed West Greene, 41-22, it recorded its first playoff win since 2011.

Rochester vs. Fort Cherry at West Allegheny

Tenth-seed Rochester (6-4) racked up another playoff upset last week when it beat No. 7 seed Cornell, 20-19 in overtime.

“This is our time of the year,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said afterwards. “When we came out tonight, I told the kids we haven’t lost a first-round game in 24 years since I have been here. That kind of motivated them. I am so proud of these kids. They played Rochester football. They understood what playoff football was.”

Last year after finishing fourth in the Big 7, the Rams qualified for post-season play as a No. 14 seed. In the playoffs, they stunned No. 3 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, 36-15, routed No. 6 seed Fort Cherry, 30-14, in the quarterfinals before losing to 10th-seeded Union in an 18-16 semifinal thriller. Union went on to win the WPIAL title.

This year in the 1A quarterfinals, Rochester again gets Fort Cherry. But this time, the second-seeded Rangers are unbeaten at 11-0.

Fort Cherry is led by Matt Sieg, a rare breed of quarterback who’s both thrown and passed for over 1,000 yards. He’s a sophomore with major-college scholarship offers from Penn State, Pitt and Nebraska. He’s thrown for 1,130 yards and 17 TDs with only two interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team high 1,406 yards and 28 TDs. And beside Sieg’s prolific performances, Fort Cherry running back Ethan Faletto has rushed for 907 yards and scored 18 TDs.

In Rochester’s win over Cornell, defensive lineman Clayton Potts put on a sensational performance after missing the previous three games due to a concussion. Potts scored Rochester’s first touchdown by returning an interception 36 yards. He later recovered a fumble and then blocked Cornell’s extra point attempt in overtime.

Offensively, running back Dom Guido continued to help fill the void created with star RB Antonio Laure still sidelined with a leg injury. Guido only rushed for 23 yards against Cornell, but he scored two TDs, including one in overtime.

RB Amari Curry rushed for a team-high 64 yards vs. Cornell.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Previewing the quarterfinals and semifinals of the WPIAL football playoffs