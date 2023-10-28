Previewing the Purdue Boilermakers ahead of Saturday’s game

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to move one game closer to bowl eligibility by picking up a win over Big Ten West rival, the Purdue Boilermakers.

This will be the 12th matchup all-time between the two sides, the Boilermakers hold a 6-5 advantage over the Huskers all time including winning four of the last five.

The Cornhuskers enter the weekend with a 4-3 record including 2-2 in Big Ten play. Last time out, the Huskers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 17-9 using a fourth-quarter touchdown to put the game away. It marked the Cornhuskers’ fourth win in their last five games, their only loss in the process coming against No. 2 Michigan.

For Purdue, the Boilermakers enter the weekend with a 2-5 record including 1-4 in conference play. The Boilermakers have lost four of their last five games including a 41-7 loss to Ohio State two weeks ago at home. Their lone conference win this season came over Illinois, a 44-19 win on September 30.

Now that the table has been set, here’s what to know about the Boilermakers ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Head Coach: Ryan Walters

Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is in his first season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Walters took over the program this offseason after former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. It’s the first head coaching job for the former Colorado safety. At 37, Walters is one of the youngest head coaches in all of the FBS.

Offense

Looking to carry over the success from the Jeff Brohm era on the offensive side of the football, Walters tabbed former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to be the program’s offensive coordinator. It’s Harrell’s fourth offensive coordinator job, also doing so at North Texas, USC, and West Virginia.

That being said, the immediate success has not been there for Purdue with the Boilermakers’ offense has struggled this season, averaging only 23.0 points and 371.3 total yards per game.

Following Aiden O’Connell’s departure to the NFL this offseason, Purdue sought help from the transfer portal and eventually landed former Texas signal-caller Hudson Card. While Card’s performance for Purdue this season hasn’t been terrible, it has fallen short of their expectations. He has completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,617 yards and seven touchdowns but has also thrown five interceptions.

The Boilermakers’ primary receiving threat is Deion Burks, who has recorded 27 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns this season. Additionally, wide receivers TJ Sheffield and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, are other receiving options that the Cornhuskers will need to closely monitor on Saturday afternoon.

On the surface, the Boilermakers’ rushing attack this season may appear lackluster, averaging 139.1 rushing yards per game with just 3.8 yards per carry. However, when you exclude Hudson Card’s 26 yards gained on 57 attempts, their yards per carry increase to 4.7.

Former walk-on Devin Mockobee, who made a significant impact for the Boilermakers in 2022, earned a scholarship during Coach Walters’ initial team meeting and has built up his impressive performance from last year. Through seven games, Mockobee has accumulated 482 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 105 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Senior running back Tyrone Tracy has also been a valuable asset for Graham Harrell and the Boilermakers this season, maintaining an impressive 5.9 yards per carry across 50 carries.

The Boilermakers’ offensive struggles this season have mainly centered around pass protection, turnovers, and red zone struggles. The offensive line this season has allowed 17 sacks in seven games, averaging 2.4 sacks per game. However, their biggest struggles have come with turnovers and red zone conversions, turning the ball over 10 times in seven games while only converting on 68.7% of their drives that get into the red zone, which ranks 127 in the nation.

Defense

With a strong defensive mind in Ryan Walters leading the program, some believed Purdue’s defense would be the strength of the program going forward and that still might be the case. However, in 2023, it has been their biggest weakness, allowing 29.9 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense per game.

The Boilermakers’ defense is led by defensive coordinator Kevin Kane who came to the program alongside Walters from Illinois where he spent time as the Illni’s associate head coach and linebackers coach. It’s the third opportunity that he has had to be a defensive coordinator, also performing the duties at Northern Illinois and SMU.

Throughout this season, the Boilermakers have encountered challenges in both their pass defense and run defense, although their run defense has been particularly problematic. In seven games, they have allowed 140+ rushing yards in five of them, with three games surpassing the 175+ yards mark. Since their 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech in week two, where they conceded a mere 11 rushing yards, the Boilermakers have given up an average of 189.6 rushing yards per game.

The Boilermakers’ secondary initially struggled this season, allowing 371 and 275 passing yards in their first two games. However, they have since rebounded. Despite their most recent performance against Ohio State, where they allowed Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes to total 334 passing yards, the secondary has shown notable improvements from the beginning of the season.

The Boilermakers’ defense has been decent at creating Chaos this season, totaling 21 sacks this season, which ranks 28th in the country while also forcing nine turnovers.

Special Teams

From a special teams aspect, Tyrone Tracy Jr can be a game-changer in the kick return, averaging 33.7 yards per return this season. The senior returned one kickoff for a touchdown this season as well. TJ Sheffield can pick up valuable yardage in the punt return game as well, averaging 11.4 yards per return this season across 11 returns.

The Boilermakers have used two different kickers this season in, Julio Macias and Ben Freehill. Both have done their jobs when it comes to extra points, making 19 of 21 attempts but have struggled on field goal opportunities, going a combined 3-for-9 this season.

Finally, punter Jack Ansell is averaging 39.9 yards per punt this season.

Injuries

The Boilermakers have had a bevy of injuries this season. Against Ohio State, the Boilermakers were particularly banged up with seven players out for the season and three additional players deemed questionable for the game.

Notable players who were out against Ohio State included wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, wide receiver Marquis Wilson, kicker Ben Freehill, and tight Max Klare. Out of those, only tight-end Max Klare is out for the season. That being said, Tracy’s availability on Saturday will be a pivotal one for Purdue. Additionally, wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen was among those questionable against Ohio State and ultimately did not play for the Boilermakers.

Luckily for Ryan Walters and his program, they were able to use the bye week to try and get healthy.

