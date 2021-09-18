Previewing Packers vs. Lions with 6 questions for Lions Wire

Need to know more about the Detroit Lions, who are coming to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers in a Week 2 showdown on Monday Night Football? You’ve come to the right place.

Packers Wire got six informative answers from Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire on pressing matters regarding Dan Campbell’s rebuilding team entering the second week of the season.

Here’s our attempt to go behind enemy lines with the Lions:

The Lions ran 92 offensive plays in Week 1? Can you explain what happened in the Lions' wild season opener?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Ford Field.

Lions Wire: One of the things the Lions offense is trying to do is help the defense by keeping the offense on the field. They have a good 1-2 punch at RB in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and a strong offensive line, so grinding out yards and churning out long, play-intensive drives is part of the game plan. The more condescending side of Lions fandom will point out that the offense sorely lacks playmakers at wide receiver, and Jared Goff is not the kind of quarterback who is effective at taking shots. Both criticisms are perfectly valid, and that sort of eliminates the big plays from the offense.

Packers fans miss RB Jamaal Williams. How did he look in Week 1? And will he be a big part of the plan in Week 2?

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his first down against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Ford Field.

Lions Wire: Williams got the start in Week 1, and he and Swift split the RB duties almost 50/50. He was impressive at getting north/south and catching the ball out of the backfield. He had 8 catches for 54 yards and 9 carries for 56 yards and a TD. Both he and Swift went over 100 yards from scrimmage. Moreover, Williams’ bright personality plays very well in Detroit.

Jeff Okudah is out. Who will be playing cornerback for the Lions on Monday night?

Lions Wire: The new starting CB duo is a mouthful: Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu. It’s harder to see them being effective all night than it is to say their names. It’s an incredibly young secondary. Oruwariye is in his third season and he’s the oldest player at CB. Melifonwu struggled in his debut after taking over from Okudah, who also struggled. And both were better than Oruwariye against San Francisco. The slot corner is undrafted rookie AJ Parker, and he’s been one of the most pleasant surprises. The backups on the outside are undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs and a UDFA from last year, Bobby Price, who played safety until the first preseason game.

Is tight end T.J. Hockenson the key for the Lions passing game? Who else is a playmaker?

Lions Wire: Hockenson is outstanding. He’s not George Kittle or Travis Kelce but he’s quickly bubbling to the top of the next tier of NFL tight ends. He and the RBs will all see more targets than any of the wideouts. Kalif Raymond can fly as an outside receiver. He was open more often than Goff looked his way in Week 1. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown looks like a long-term solution in the slot. Quintez Cephus can make the spectacular catch and is a threat in the red zone but he’s slower than many tight ends, unfortunately.

Who is the Lions' best pass-rusher? Getting to Aaron Rodgers will be important for Dan Campbell's team on Monday night.

Lions Wire: The Lions managed one sack in Week 1, a blitz from the slot from safety Tracy Walker where 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo turtled because he missed the read. Romeo Okwara was very effective last year but he was a non-factor in Week 1 from his new stand-up OLB spot. Trey Flowers is a good power-to-speed rusher on the other side. He spent a lot of time in coverage and dealing with tight ends last Sunday. The front three are good players (Michael Brockers, Nick Williams, Alim McNeill) but they’re not really pass rush instigators.

The Lions pull off the upset if...?

Lions Wire: The Packers win this game comfortably if they play to their potential, that has to be said off the bat. Detroit can keep it interesting if they can run the ball, shorten the amount of possessions and hit the occasional big play. We’ve seen Rodgers have weirdly off days against the Lions before, but it would take a worse performance than he turned in against New Orleans for Detroit to keep him from lighting up the Monday night sky.

