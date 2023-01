Ute Nation

The back-to-back Pac-12 Champions are ready for another season as the University of Utah Football program looks ahead to the fall with the 2023 schedule being announced by the league today. Utah's 12-game slate includes a non-conference schedule that features two Power Five teams from the SEC and the Big 12 along with seven home games in the electric atmosphere that is Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes have sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 76 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener.