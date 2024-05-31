Previewing Oklahoma's opponents at Norman Regional

May 30—It took one of the program's most successful regular seasons ever and an appearance in the Big 12 tournament title game for Oklahoma to get to this moment.

The Sooners, named a No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, will host a regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the third time in school history and for the first time since 2010. They beat now-No. 1 Tennessee during non-conference play, swept six of their 10 conference series and won a Big 12 regular season title for the first time ever.

Still, the Sooners won't have an easy ride to super regionals.

They open the Norman Regional at 6 p.m. Friday against Oral Roberts and will have to go through Duke or UConn, or both, in order to advance.

The Blue Devils will face the Huskies in the earlier game at noon. Both first-round games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The double elimination tournament continues on Saturday with the two losing teams squaring off at 2 p.m. The two winners from Friday's games will play 8 p.m. Saturday.

The team that advances from the Norman Regional will face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional in a three-game series next weekend.

Here's a preview of the three other teams in the Sooners' regional:

Oral Roberts

Overall: 27-30-1

RPI: 266

vs. OU: OU leads 43-37

Notable: The Golden Eagles won the Summit League tournament for the third-straight season after a posting a 13-15-1 mark in conference play. They went 2-4 in games against Quad 1 and Quad 2 and had a strength of schedule ranked 281st nationally. Jakob Hall is expected to get the start on the mound having won his last six starts.

Duke

Overall: 39-18

RPI: 16

vs. OU: No meetings

Notable: The Blue Devils are red hot entering the NCAA tournament after winning four straight games to earn their second-ever conference tournament title. They were ranked 10th thru 12th by the three major polls and an RPI that seemed good enough to earn one of the top 16 seeds. They ended up being one of the first teams to miss out on hosting a regional and will likely be the Sooners' biggest threat to advance. They're 22nd nationally in runs per game and are 26th in ERA.

UConn

Overall: 32-23

RPI: 41

vs. OU: Tied 1-1

Notable: The Huskies won the regular season Big East title with a 17-4 record, but dropped back-to-back games to open the conference tournament. Still, they're one of 11 teams nationally to make six straight NCAA tournament appearances. They have veteran players that have plenty of postseason experience under their belts. The Huskies lean on their defense, which has an ERA of 4.95, which is 56th nationally. Still, they're outside the top 150 nationally in batting average, runs per game and walks.

