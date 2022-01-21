Previewing No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Michigan State
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will look to build upon their seven game winning streak when they play host to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday night.
This will be the first top-15 matchup at the Kohl Center with fans since #2 Wisconsin hosted #4 Duke back in 2014-15
Michigan State enters the game against UW coming off a shocking loss against Northwestern in East Lansing.
The Spartans lead the series 83-65 all-time, but lost the most recent meeting with the Badgers on Christmas Day 2020 in East Lansing.
The Badgers are led by midseason All-American Johnny Davis, along with veterans Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl. The Wisconsin trio currently accounts for 66% of the team’s scoring.
It’s also worth noting that Greg Gard has a 3-8 record against Michigan State as head coach of the Badgers.
Notable KenPom Rankings:
Wisconsin: 25th ranked team, 29th in ADJ Offense, 2nd in turnover%.
Michigan State: 24th ranked team, 9th in 3P%, 26th in ADJ Defense.
Michigan State projected starters:
Guard:Tyson Walker (6.8 ppg, 5.2 apg)
Guard: Max Christie (10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Forward: Gabe Brown (14.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Forward: Joey Hauser (6.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
Forward: Marcus Bingham (9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg)
Wisconsin projected starters:
Guard: Chucky Hepburn (7.2 ppg, 2.0 apg)
Guard: Brad Davison (15.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Guard: Johnny Davis (22.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg)
Forward: Tyler Wahl (11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg)
Center: Steven Crowl (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Wisconsin remains undefeated this season (15-0) when scoring 61 or more points, while losing both of the games that they didn’t.
UW is also 9-1 this season in games decided by six or fewer points, and 3-0 in one possession games.
The Badgers tip off Tuesday at 8 p.m CT. on FS1.
