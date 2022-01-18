Previewing No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will look to build upon their six game winning streak when they travel to Evanston Tuesday night to face the Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten).

Northwestern enters the game against UW coming off their biggest win of the season, defeating Michigan State 64-62 in East Lansing.

It’s been a bounce-back season for Chris Collins and the Wildcats who have already matched last season’s win total (9) at the half-way point of the season.

Northwestern is led by former top 100 recruit Pete Nance who is seventh in the Big Ten in scoring with 17.1 points per game, and eighth in rebounds (7.7). Northwestern is 6-3 at Welsh-Ryan arena this season.

The Badgers are led by POY candidate Johnny Davis, along with veterans Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl. The Wisconsin trio currently accounts for 66% of the team’s scoring.

It’s also worth noting that Greg Gard has a 7-3 record against Northwestern as head coach of the Badgers.

Notable KenPom Rankings:

Wisconsin: 27th ranked team, 27th in ADJ Defense, 1st in turnover%.

Northwestern: 52nd ranked team, 4th in turnover%, 45th in ADJ offense.

Northwestern projected starters:

Guard: Boo Buie (14.6 ppg, 5.7 apg)

Guard: Ty Berry (8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Guard: Chase Audige (11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Forward: Robbie Beran (6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

Forward: Pete Nance (17.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg)

Wisconsin projected starters:

Guard: Chucky Hepburn (6.8 ppg, 2.0 apg)

Guard: Brad Davison (15.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Guard: Johnny Davis (21.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg)

Forward: Tyler Wahl (10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg)

Center: Steven Crowl (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

The Badgers remain undefeated this season (14-0) when scoring 61 or more points, while losing both of the games that they didn’t.

The Badgers are also 8-1 this season in games decided by six or fewer points, and 3-0 in one possession games.

The Badgers tip off Tuesday at 8 p.m CT. on BTN.

