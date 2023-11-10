Previewing the Maryland Terrapins ahead of Nebraska’s Week 11 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to bounce back from their first loss since September this weekend when they host Big Ten East opponent, the Maryland Terrapins.

Saturday’s matchup will mark just the third meeting all-time between the two programs. The other pair of meetings came in 2016 and 2019, both wins for the Cornhuskers including a 54-7 beatdown of the Terrapins in College Park in 2019.

The Cornhuskers enter this week tied for second in the Big Ten West with a 5-4 overall record and 3-3 record in conference play. As mentioned above, the Huskers are coming off their first setback in over a month, falling last weekend to Michigan State in East Lansing.

Maryland, on the other hand, are losers of four straight including a 51-15 loss to Penn State last Saturday. After suffering their first loss of the season in October to Ohio State, Maryland has been put into a tailspin with little answers for their struggles through the last month.

Now that the table has been set, here’s what to know about the Terrapins ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Head Coach: Mike Locksley

Locksley is in his fifth year as the head coach of the Terrapins, helping rebuild the program into a competitive program within the Big Ten East division.

The Washington D.C. native took the head coaching job in College Park in 2019, leading the Terrapins to a 3-9 record in his first year. After a 2-3 season during the 2020 COVID season, Locksley and the Terrapins have steadily taken steps forward in each of the last two seasons going 7-6 in 2021 and 8-5 in 2022.

Overall, Locksley has a 26-32 record at Maryland which includes a 1-5 record in 2015 when he was the program’s interim head coach. He also previously had a head coaching stint at New Mexico where he was 2-26 over 28 games.

Offense

This is a quality Maryland offense that is averaging 30.7 points and just under 400 yards of total offense per game this season. They’re led by their dangerous passing attack, thanks to having one of the Big Ten’s better quarterbacks in Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback and current Miami Dolphin star Tua Tagovailoa.

The younger Tagovailoa has been good for Maryland this season, completing 65.1% of his passes for 2,486 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. Against a very good Penn State defense last weekend, he threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while completing 29-of-39 passing attempts.

His primary receiving threats are former West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather as well as wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, tight end Corey Dyches, wide receiver Tai Felton, and running back Roman Hemby.

Talking about Hemby, the junior tailback has been the Terrapins leading rusher this season totaling 441 yards and four touchdowns on 93 carries this season. He also has 26 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, Hemby had a phenomenal season with 188 carries for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns while falling short of replicating those numbers, Hemby is still a quality running back that the Huskers need to account for at all times on Saturday.

Defense

Defensively, the Terrapins this season are solid, allowing 23.8 points per game which ranks 52nd in the country. In terms of total yardage, they’re allowing just under the 350-yard mark on average, with opposing offenses averaging 347.6 yards per game.

Overall, it’s the pass defense that has been the Terrapin’s biggest weakness this season five opponents passed for 240+ yards against the Maryland secondary this season including 246 yards last week by Penn State. Virginia, Northwestern, Michigan State, and Ohio State have all been able to throw the ball with great success against the Terps.

The Maryland run defense, however, is rather solid. They rarely get beat on the ground consistently throughout a game, with opponents averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Last week against Ohio State was one of Maryland’s worst performances of the season, allowing 158 yards on 37 carries, an average of 4.3 yards per carry. The only opponent who averaged more yards per carry this season was Towson at 4.4.

If the Huskers hope to pull out the win on Saturday and become bowl-eligible, they’ll need to likely rely on Heinrich Haarberg and the passing attack to move the ball consistently through the air.

Special Teams

The special teams for Maryland have been nothing to write home about this season. Freshman wide receiver Braedn Wisloski did return one kickoff return for a touchdown this year and is averaging 25.4 yards per return. Outside of that lone return for a touchdown, the Terrapins have not made a ton of noise on the special teams side of the ball.

Place kicker Jack Howes is 32-for-33 in extra point attempts and 9-for-15 in field goal attempts while punter Colton Spangler is averaging 43.3 yards per punt this season.

Injuries

While Maryland does have an extensive injury report from last week that featured 10 players out against Penn State, the Terrapins were not missing any notable pieces in the loss.

A majority of the injury report is out indefinitely while freshman wide receiver Ryan Manning and sophomore running back Ramon Brown were both questionable to play last weekend against Penn State.

