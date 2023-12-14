Previewing Kansas City’s Week 15 game vs. Patriots on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week, we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots.

We check in with this past week’s press conferences featuring explosive comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid as they recapped the controversial finish to the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

We also flashback to Ed Easton Jr.’s NFL Draft Combine conversation with Seattle Seahawks rookie Arquon Bush, sharing his thoughts on former college teammate Bryan Cook winning Super Bowl LVII. Lastly, Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy breaks down New England’s strengths heading into Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Listeners can look forward to being well-informed about the Chiefs’ mindset following the controversial loss at home against the Bills and looking to move forward from the issues with the referees in the must-win matchup with New England. The struggling Patriots are seeking to push Kansas City to a rare three-game losing streak in the Mahomes era.

Check out the link below to get your fill of Chiefs talk ahead of Sunday’s kickoff:

