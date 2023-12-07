Previewing Kansas City’s Week 14 game vs. Bills on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week, we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

We check in with this past week’s press conferences featuring comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and head coach Andy Reid as they recapped the Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

We also flashback to Ed Easton Jr.’s NFL Draft Combine conversation with Indianapolis Colts rookie Daniel Scott. He discussed his thoughts on the rookie defensive standouts of Super Bowl LVII, one of whom he’s familiar with, Jaylen Watson. Lastly, Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton breaks down Buffalo’s strengths heading into Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Listeners can look forward to being well-informed about the Chiefs’ mindset following the crushing Sunday night loss in Green Bay and looking ahead to the latest showdown with Buffalo. The Bills make another trip to Kansas City, continuing one of the best rivalries in the NFL.

Check out the link below to get your fill of Chiefs talk ahead of Sunday’s kickoff:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire