Previewing Jags starting offense after free-agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t sit on the cash this season in free agency and opted to add several starters to what was a poor roster. That decision came after general manager Trent Baalke played a part in constructing a roster that could only register two more wins than it did in 2020.

With a change at head coach and an offensive mind that knows the league quite well in Doug Pederson coming into the mix, the Jags knew they at least had to make the offense better around Trevor Lawrence. It’s possible they did that after adding new pass-catchers and a new starting guard on the first day of free agency, but time will tell how it all truly comes together.

Still, we’ve decided to look ahead and project what the starting offensive lineup could look like if the season started today. And though help is still needed through the draft, the offensive roster does look a tad better on paper.

Here is who new think the starting 11 would be right now:

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence

Jan 2, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) checks the video board after his pass is intercepted by the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t much to say about Lawrence’s chances to start. After all, he was the No. 1 overall pick last season and is viewed as a generational talent. Sure, he had a forgettable rookie season and had his share of issues in addition to the dysfunction around him, but Pederson is a better match for him than Urban Meyer was, and with more stability around him in 2022, he could take off.

Running back: Travis Etienne

May 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back runs a play Travis Etienne Jr. during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This prediction mostly hinges on the fact that Travis Etienne is ahead of James Robinson in his recovery process from a season-ending Lisfranc injury. On Monday, Pederson said Etienne is on track to return in April, while Robinson, who is returning from an Achilles tear, could return around the start of training camp.

Story continues

In addition to having a faster recovery time, Etienne could impress while getting an early start over the more experienced Robinson. Furthermore, he has a similar skill set to Miles Sanders, who Pederson had success with in Philadelphia. However, even if Etienne is the top running back, it doesn’t mean Robinson can’t be a significant contributor.

Left tackle: Cam Robinson

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson received the franchise tag for a second consecutive time, but the team has said they want to work out a long-term deal. Regardless, it’s clear they want him back, and he’s unlikely to play anywhere aside from on the blindside.

Left guard: (pending) but been batch for now

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ben Bartch (78) reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jags lost their left guard from 202, Andrew Norwell, via free agency and didn’t add anyone to replace him. That could mean the Jags are confident in Ben Bartch, who started in 11 games last season after right guard A.J. Cann sustained a Week 4 MCL injury.

At times, Bartch played well for the Jags, according to Pro Football Focus, and he even had a stretch of games in November where he registered a 77.7 or higher for three consecutive weeks. However, a new coach is running the show in Pederson, which could lead to the team looking for an option in the draft if they want.

Center: Tyler Shatley

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) directs the line against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Jags center Brandon Linder has retired, and all signs point to Tyler Shatley, who was the longest-tenured player with Linder, taking his place. It was a move the Jags seemed to already have in their plans as they signed Shatley to a two-year $4.8 million deal in late February.

Shatley has more than enough experience for the Jags to put their trust in him as he’s started in 33 games and has played in 111. He also can play guard, which gives the Jags options in terms of what additions to make on the offensive line this offseason.

Right guard: Brandon Scherff

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Scherff signed the second most expensive contract of the offseason for the Jags, which was a three-year, $49.5 million deal that guarantees $30 million. So it’s a given that they view him as the starter at right guard, where he will replace A.J. Cann, who was a free agent, too, and signed with Houston.

Baalke and the Jags think highly of him, and the second-year team general manager even went as far as saying he’s had a Hall-of-Fame career. With one All-Pro nod and five Pro Bowl nods, that may be a fair assessment.

Right tackle: Walker Little

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags invested a second-round pick into Walker Little last season, and he only started in three games. However, he held his own in those three games and he will now enter the offseason in a competition against Jawaan Taylor, who was a second-round pick in 2019.

Taylor has especially struggled the last two seasons, and in 2021, he accumulated 12 penalties, which is a figure that was the highest at his position. That said, the door is open for Little to crack the starting lineup permanently, and with an impressive preseason, it can be done.

Receivers: (pending X-receiver), Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) scores a late touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags are going to be interchangeable at the receiver position, so it’s hard to say who will predominantly play where. But the contracts handed out to Zay Jones and Christian Kirk indicate that both are going to see significant time on the field.

One thing that is missing for the team is a dominant X-receiver (kind of like what Pederson had in Alshon Jeffery). If they can get one in the draft like Georgia’s George Pickens, Kirk would be able to see a lot of time in the slot where most think he can be the most productive.

Tight end: Evan Engram

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) walks off the field after the Giants fall to the Washington Football Team, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Just like Jones and Kirk, Engram was a player the Jags targeted and acquired in free agency, and when looking at what Pederson wants in a tight end, it makes a lot of sense. He’s athletic and can cause mismatches for defenders much like we saw Pederson do with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and a few others.

While he’s on a “prove-it” contract, he’ll be making a fully guaranteed amount of over $8 million. That means fans should expect to see him on the field a lot, as well as Dan Arnold, after witnessing how Pederson liked multiple tight end sets in Philadelphia.

1

1