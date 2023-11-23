Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of Nebraska’s Week 13 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to achieve bowl eligibility in their regular season finale on Friday afternoon against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The series all-time between the two programs has seen the Huskers have a large majority of the success with a 30-20-3 advantage. That being said, the Hawkeyes have dominated the series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, winning eight of 12 matchups including seven straight from 2015 through 2021.

Now that the table has been set, here’s what to know about the Hawkeyes ahead of Friday’s matchup.

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz

Syndication The Des Moines Register

In his 25th year at Iowa, Kirk Ferentz is closing in on win No. 200 of his coaching career. Entering this weekend, he’s posted a 195-117 career record in 312 career games as a head coach.

If Iowa is able to win on Friday, it will mark the eighth season of 10 or more wins for the Hawkwes and their third in their last five seasons.

Offense

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes’ offense is one of the worst in the country and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has already been told that he will no longer be the program’s offensive coordinator following the season’s conclusion.

The Hawkeyes this season have averaged just 18.5 points per game, ranking 124 of 133 teams nationally while only averaging 245 yards of offense per game. Their passing attack has been nearly non-existent, averaging just 126.1 yards per game, while the rushing attack has been relatively poor as well, only averaging 119.3 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per attempt.

Running back Leshon Williams has been the Hawkeys’ best offensive weapon this season, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and totaling 668 rushing yards this season across 139 attempts. However, he has found the endzone twice this season, once on the ground and one receiving score.

This should be an Iowa offense that Tony White’s defense should be able to handle on Friday afternoon.

Defense

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, the Hawkeyes are one of the best teams in the country, to no one’s surprise. Their defense ranks third in scoring this season, allowing 12.4 points per game and 281.4 yards per game.

They’ve been stellar against both the run and pass this year but have been particularly difficult to run against, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry. Opposing pass offenses haven’t had too much more success in that regard, averaging just 173 passing yards per contest.

Notable defensive standouts include linebacker Jay Higgins who has totaled 133 tackles so far this season, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. Linebacker Nick Jackson has been great as well, with 87 takes, including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.

All in all, this is another elite Phil Parker led defense, and the Huskers offense will have their hands full on Friday afternoon.

Special Teams

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes have had a very good season from a special teams perspective. For the most part, Kicker Drew Stevens has been solid, making 18-of-19 extra-point attempts and 17-of-23 field goal attempts.

Punter Tory Taylor has been tremendous, averaging 48.2 yards per punt, and has been able to flip the field constantly for Iowa this season. Combining Taylor’s punting abilities with the Hawkeyes defense is a deadly combination.

In the return game, Cooper DeJean was fantastic this season but is now out for the season with a leg injury, a significant hit to both the Hawkeyes defense and special teams.

Injuries

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes have been quite beat up this season with key players such as quarterback Cade McNamara and tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes suffered one of their biggest losses of the season just recently as starting defensive back and special teams ace Cooper DeJean recently suffered a leg injury that has knocked him out for the season.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire