Previewing Game 5 of the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are on the brink of finally winning Banner 18 in the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, but can they get it done in Game 5 of the series, their second chance to close out the finals?

Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell recently took some time to preview the outlook for Game 5 and answered all your questions, live from TD Garden. We’ll discuss where the team is currently at, what to expect tonight once tip is in the rearview mirror, and what we’re hearing from both Celtics and Mavericks players – with an NBA championship on the line.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

