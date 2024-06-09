Previewing Game 2 of the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals

What differences can we expect in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks for how the Boston Celtics approach the game set to kick off at TD Garden Sunday (June 9) evening?

What sort of adjustments will both teams make after seeing how things went on both sides of Game 1’s outcome? Have fans of the Celtics become too confident in the outcome of the series after just one win? Join the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, for an in-depth preview of Game 2 of the NBA finals series between the Mavericks and Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

