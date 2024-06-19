Previewing Florida and Texas A&M’s rematch at College World Series
Florida survived a win-or-go-home matchup against Kentucky this morning, but the Gators have to go 2-0 on the day to extend their season and force a Game 7 on their side of the College World Series bracket.
That means a win over Texas A&M is needed, and these two teams already have a bit of history with each other after a three-game regular season series and another tight game in Omaha that almost saw Florida comeback in the ninth.
The Gators made it clear that they are not ready to go home with a 15-4 rout over Kentucky, but they’ll have to keep that momentum up while watch Florida State and Tennessee play an elimination game.
Projected Lineup
Position
Name
AVG
OBP
SLG
AB
R
H
HR
RBI
Catcher
Luke Heyman
.250
.347
.488
260
46
65
16
52
First Base
Jac Caglianone
.418
.545
.881
244
83
102
35
72
Second Base
Cade Kurland
.243
.340
.457
243
51
59
14
44
Third Base
Dale Thomas
.230
.350
.351
148
23
34
3
21
Shortstop
Colby Shelton
.254
.376
.552
252
60
64
20
56
Left Field
Tyler Shelnut
.264
.361
.537
246
45
65
16
52
Center Field
Michael Robertson
.259
.319
.365
170
27
44
2
26
Right Field
Ashton Wilson
.292
.420
.492
65
15
19
2
16
Designated Hitter
Brody Donay
.252
.330
.540
163
32
41
14
32
Florida moved Jac Caglianone into the leadoff spot and Cade Kurland into the No. 2 hole last game. Ashton Wilson also moved from third to sixth in the order, being replaced by Tyler Shelnut. All of those changes should hold for the second half of the split doubleheader.
Probable Pitchers
TEAM
PLAYER
RECORD
ERA
Florida
RHP Liam Peterson
3-5
6.18
Texas A&M
TBD
TBD
TBD
Liam Peterson threw around 50 pitches against Texas A&M on Saturday in the bracket opener. The Aggies are going to know what to expect, but Peterson shouldn’t be dealing with the same nerves he had.
A confident Peterson is a different beast entirely, one that could silence the Aggies bats for four innings. That’s what Florida needs to make it to the College World Series Finals.
Remember, the Gators not only need to win today, but they must beat the Aggies again tomorrow to advance.
Other Players to Watch
Texas A&M didn’t hit the ball that well against Florida the last time around, but Peterson needs to throw strikes. The No. 9 hitter, Travis Chestnut, drove in the first run of the day for the Aggies and scored on a wild pitch later in the second inning. Either of those runs were the difference in a 3-2 finish.
Of course, Jace LaViolette is one of the most dangerous bats in the country, so every one of his at-bats requires some caution.
Series History
OVERALL
14-17
HOME
9-4
ROAD
4-8
NEUTRAL
1-5
Prediction
It’s hard to predict a loss for this team after seeing a 15-run outburst. There’s also the recent history to consider. Florida feels like they should have won that first game.
Had LaViolette been an inch or two shorter, Cade Kurland’s flyout in the ninth might have been a go-ahead home run.
Revenge and momentum are a dangerous combination.
Prediction: Florida lives to see another game, 8-6.
Where to Watch
WEDNESDAY (~7 p.m. ET)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF
Live Stream: Live Stream: ESPN App | fuboTV (try it free)
