Previewing Florida and Texas A&M’s rematch at College World Series

david rosenberg
·3 min read

Florida survived a win-or-go-home matchup against Kentucky this morning, but the Gators have to go 2-0 on the day to extend their season and force a Game 7 on their side of the College World Series bracket.

That means a win over Texas A&M is needed, and these two teams already have a bit of history with each other after a three-game regular season series and another tight game in Omaha that almost saw Florida comeback in the ninth.

The Gators made it clear that they are not ready to go home with a 15-4 rout over Kentucky, but they’ll have to keep that momentum up while watch Florida State and Tennessee play an elimination game.

Projected Lineup

Position

Name

AVG

OBP

SLG

AB

R

H

HR

RBI

Catcher

Luke Heyman

.250

.347

.488

260

46

65

16

52

First Base

Jac Caglianone

.418

.545

.881

244

83

102

35

72

Second Base

Cade Kurland

.243

.340

.457

243

51

59

14

44

Third Base

Dale Thomas

.230

.350

.351

148

23

34

3

21

Shortstop

Colby Shelton

.254

.376

.552

252

60

64

20

56

Left Field

Tyler Shelnut

.264

.361

.537

246

45

65

16

52

Center Field

Michael Robertson

.259

.319

.365

170

27

44

2

26

Right Field

Ashton Wilson

.292

.420

.492

65

15

19

2

16

Designated Hitter

Brody Donay

.252

.330

.540

163

32

41

14

32

Florida moved Jac Caglianone into the leadoff spot and Cade Kurland into the No. 2 hole last game. Ashton Wilson also moved from third to sixth in the order, being replaced by Tyler Shelnut. All of those changes should hold for the second half of the split doubleheader.

Probable Pitchers

TEAM

PLAYER

RECORD

ERA

Florida

RHP Liam Peterson

3-5

6.18

Texas A&M

TBD

TBD

TBD

Liam Peterson threw around 50 pitches against Texas A&M on Saturday in the bracket opener. The Aggies are going to know what to expect, but Peterson shouldn’t be dealing with the same nerves he had.

A confident Peterson is a different beast entirely, one that could silence the Aggies bats for four innings. That’s what Florida needs to make it to the College World Series Finals.

Remember, the Gators not only need to win today, but they must beat the Aggies again tomorrow to advance.

Other Players to Watch

Texas A&M didn’t hit the ball that well against Florida the last time around, but Peterson needs to throw strikes. The No. 9 hitter, Travis Chestnut, drove in the first run of the day for the Aggies and scored on a wild pitch later in the second inning. Either of those runs were the difference in a 3-2 finish.

Of course, Jace LaViolette is one of the most dangerous bats in the country, so every one of his at-bats requires some caution.

Series History

OVERALL

14-17

HOME

9-4

ROAD

4-8

NEUTRAL

1-5

Prediction

It’s hard to predict a loss for this team after seeing a 15-run outburst. There’s also the recent history to consider. Florida feels like they should have won that first game.

Had LaViolette been an inch or two shorter, Cade Kurland’s flyout in the ninth might have been a go-ahead home run.

Revenge and momentum are a dangerous combination.

Prediction: Florida lives to see another game, 8-6.

Where to Watch

WEDNESDAY (~7 p.m. ET)

