Previewing Florida basketball’s matchup with Oklahoma State

Florida basketball gets a break from conference play on Saturday with a home game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Gators will be without a true center on the team.

UF has been without preseason All-SEC center Colin Castleton for four games, and now backup center Jason Jitoboh has been ruled out after the season following eye surgery. It was Jitoboh’s injury, and a missed foul call on a Brandon McKissic three-point attempt, that seemed to turn the momentum on Wednesday against Tennessee.

Mike White watched his team lose an eight-point halftime lead and miss several big shots down the stretch. Forward CJ Felder came in for a few minutes in the second half despite not being healthy enough to play in the majority of the game. He’s been sick and lost some weight because of it. Felder and Tuongthach Gatkek should see more minutes moving forward as long as Castleton is out.

Anthony Duruji is the only forward listed in Saturday’s projected lineup as Tyree Appleby is expected to rejoin the starting rotation against the Cowboys. The Cowboys play four guards as well, but 7-foot-tall Moussa Cisse might be a problem for the Gators. Cisse only averages six points per game, but he’s the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker.

Guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Williams are the only two Oklahoma State players averaging more than 10 points per game. Florida has had trouble containing dominant guards, but a good defensive effort all-around should keep this game competitive.

Florida is currently ranked 45th in the NET rankings, and Oklahoma State is No. 53. At this point in the season, a Quadrant 2 loss is enough to matter for the Gators, especially considering that they appear destined to spend the rest of the season on the tournament bubble. A win could get Florida back into the projected tournament field, but it won’t be easy now that the Gators are being forced into playing small ball.

How to follow Florida basketball vs Oklahoma State

Story continues

Gameday betting odds for Florida basketball vs Oklahoma State

Tip-off is at 4 p.m EST at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

Projected Starting Lineups:

FLORIDA

Player Pos H/W Class Anthony Duruji F 6-7 / 209 Senior Tyree Appleby G 6-1 / 163 Senior Kowacie Reeves G 6-5 / 182 Freshman Brandon McKissic G 6-3 / 185 Graduate Phlandrous Fleming Jr. G 6-5 / 205 Graduate

OLE MISS

Player Pos H/W Class Moussa Cisse F 7-0 / 225 Sophomore Avery Anderson III G 6-3 / 170 Junior Bryce Thompson G 6-5 / 195 Sophomore Rondel Walker G 6-5 / 180 Sophomore Isaac Likekele G 6-5 / 215 Senior

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.