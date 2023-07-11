Previewing the first session of Big 12 media days in Arlington

Big 12 media days start Wednesday, and we have questions for every team. Seven of the 14 teams will speak to the media in the first session. The first group of teams goes as follows: TCU, Houston, Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and BYU.

TCU became the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game last season. Prior to its entrance, Oklahoma (0-4) was the only other team in the conference to appear in the semifinal. Even so, there are plenty of questions for TCU after losing several key contributors to the NFL draft.

Kansas and Texas are trending picks to compete for a conference title this season. Among Big 12 teams, both return far and away the most production from last season. Still many doubt each team’s ability to shake its last decade and change of underwhelming play.

Houston and Oklahoma State have the most questions to answer heading into 2023. After portal and NFL draft losses, the outlook for the upcoming season looks bleak. Yesterday, I predicted the Cowboys to finish last in the Big 12.

Here’s a look at questions we’d like answered in Wednesday’s anticipated media session.

TCU Horned Frogs

How much has the offense changed under new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles? How quickly are TCU players adjusting to the offensive install? What transfer portal players are making the biggest impact this offseason? What does Chandler Morris bring to the offense? How will TCU address the loss of continuity from players who left for the NFL draft?

Houston Cougars

Did Dana Holgorson envision Houston becoming a Big 12 team when he got there? How are the quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line rooms after portal losses and attrition? What does Donovan Smith bring the Houston offense? What will be the biggest adjustment moving to the Big 12? How does Houston address resilience and situational intelligence in coaching its players?

What’s the secret to head coach Lance Leipold’s quick Kansas turnaround? How does Kansas avoid falling apart like it did at the end of last season, and what role did depth play in the fall off? How was Leipold able to convince backup quarterback Jason Bean to stay? Does Kansas have a good enough defense to compete for a Big 12 title? Can you win a Big 12 title at Kansas?

What caused the drop off for Baylor last season? How has Baylor addressed run defense this offseason? Which transfer additions are set to make the biggest impact? Where is Blake Shapen set to improve most at quarterback? What challenge does facing Utah early in non-conference present for Baylor?

Oklahoma State Cowboys

What derailed the season last year? What does Michigan transfer Alan Bowman bring the offense at quarterback? How important is Brennan Presley to the Oklahoma State offensive scheme? How does Oklahoma State replace all that it lost in the transfer portal? If Oklahoma State is able to compete for a conference title, what players are we overlooking on the roster?

Texas Longhorns

What makes this season any different than past seasons for Texas? How confident is Sarkisian in his 2023 game plan for Alabama? Is this team equipped to play with a target on its back? How can Quinn Ewers become a more efficient passer? How can Texas maintain motivation for Red River after last year’s lopsided victory over Oklahoma?

What makes this season any different for quarterback Kedon Slovis than his last two seasons? What role does culture play in making the transition to the Big 12? What is the biggest hurdle BYU will face in its new schedule? Can BYU match up athletically with Oklahoma and Texas in 2023? What can the Cougars take from their win over Baylor last year and other Power Five teams in recent seasons?

