Previewing the Detroit Pistons game and looking back on Boston’s West Coast swing

Looking ahead to the next game on the Boston Celtics‘ current slate of games, the Celtics face the struggling Detroit Pistons, losers of 27 straight contests in a row. We should feel badly for Detroit, a proud basketball city that deserves better, but not too badly. But realistically, Boston should handle the Pistons easily, as long as they don’t get complacent and overlook their opponent as they have when facing a lesser opponent in past seasons.

The CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast took some time to talk about the looming tilt with the lowly Pistons and also discussed the Celtics’ recent strong 4-game road trip out west that saw the Celtics thrash the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings, and handle a pesky Los Angeles Lakers squad, only falling to the perennial thorn in their sides, the Golden State Warriors.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts on the West Coast swing and the 0-27 Detroit losing streak ahead of that tilt.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire