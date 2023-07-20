Previewing day 4 of the 2023 SEC media days

Thursday will be the fourth and final day of the 2023 SEC media days from the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

All but three teams have already completed their rounds with the media this week including the big names of Nick Saban and Alabama, Kirby Smart and Georiga, and Brian Kelly and LSU. Rounding up this year’s event on Thursday will be Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

As we have done each day this week, we will now preview each team that is set to take to the podium and provide some quick nuggets about the upcoming season and what to expect.

First up..Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss…

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get things started at around 9:00 a.m. CT. Kiffin will be joined by pass rusher Cedric Johnson, running back Quinshon Judkins cornerback Deantre Prince will talk Ole Miss football.

Anytime Lane gets behind a mic everyone tunes in to see what he has to say. Kiffin has done an excellent job with the Ole Miss program and has a solid team coming back in 2023. Eight starters return on offense including Jaxson Dart at QB and perhaps the nation’s best RB in Quinshon Judkins. Defensively they return five starters from a year ago and made the addition of Alabama’s Pete Golding as its defensive coordinator.

Next…Shane Beamer and South Carolina…

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Like Kiffin, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is one that always moves the needle when he speaks. Coach Beamer will be joined by defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, punter Kai Kroeger, and quarterback Spencer Rattler. Beamer has quickly turned around the Gamecock program and has the South Carolina faithful buzzing. Although Beamer only has nine total starters returning some significant pieces are back including quarterback Spencer Rattler who is primed for a big season in 2023.

The month of November will be huge for South Carolina with four-straight home games to finish up the regular season. How the final stretch goes could be the difference between a six-win season and a nine-win season.

Finally…Josh Heupel and Tennessee…

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will put the finishing touches on the 2023 SEC media days on Thursday. Coach Heupel will be joined by quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive lineman Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren.

The Vols are fresh off an impressive 11-2 season including an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson and heavy is the head that wears the crown. The Vols, for the first time in a long time, enter the 2023 season with extremely high expectations. How Coach Heupel and the Vols handle that pressure will be interesting to follow. Tennessee returns 12 total starters but still has plenty of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. If quarterback Joe Milton can be consistently accurate, the Vols could be in for another huge season in 2023.

