Previewing day 3 of the 2023 SEC media days

The 2023 SEC media days are in full swing at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Two days are now in the books and only two remain before it concludes on Thursday.

Day one saw LSU, Texas A&M, and Missouri take the stage, while day two consisted of Vanderbilt, Georiga, Auburn, and Mississippi State stepping up to the podium.

Day three is the one that will interest Crimson Tide fans the most as Nick Saban, Kool-Aid McKinstry, JC Latham, and Dallas Turner will now take their turns making rounds with the media. Joining Alabama on Wednesday is Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky.

Let’s take a look at today’s lineup and what we can expect from each team!

Alabama Crimson Tide

Coach Nick Saban is expected to step to the podium at 9:00 a.m. CT and anytime he is behind a microphone, everyone listens. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach will have plenty to discuss on Wednesday but no other topic will be as important to the media as the ongoing quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa. But there are other positions in question as well for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has just nine total starters returning from 2022 and a pair of new coordinators on each side of the ball in Tommy Rees (OC) and Kevin Steele (DC).

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks will have their turn at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Pittman is one of the most likeable coaches in the SEC and is returning some offensive firepower in 2023. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders makes for one of the best backfields in the entire country. Question marks do remain at other positions on offense with the Razorbacks returning zero of its starting pass catchers from 2022.

Florida Gators

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will begin their rounds at 1:00 p.m. and this is sure to be one of the more interesting periods of the day. Napier, despite being in just his second season as the Gator head coach, already has a tremendous amount of pressure to pile up some wins. Napier is certain to be asked about his quarterback situation with Graham Mertz transferring in from Wisconsin. As a team, the Gators return just seven total starters from the 2022 season.

Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will wrap up Wednesday’s session from Nashville. Kentucky is a very intriguing team heading into 2023. The Wildcats return seven starters on offense and also brought in one of the most highly-sought after quarterback transfers in Devin Leary from NC State. The offensive line will have to improve in 2023 if Coach Stoops hopes to make his Wildcats the surprise team in the SEC this fall.

