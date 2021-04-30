Previewing Day 2 of NFL draft for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers exited the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, using the 29th overall pick on a highly athletic prospect with big-game experience in the SEC.

For now, cornerback looks crossed off the Packers’ list of needs, but the team has two more picks to make on Friday and seven more on Saturday.

Here’s a preview of Day 2 for the Packers:

Packers' Day 2 selections

The Packers have two picks to make on Friday. No. 62 overall, second round No. 92 overall, second round General manager Brian Gutekunst has seven picks on Day 3 – including two each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds – if he wants to move around the board and target a specific player on Day 2. Expect movement. The Packers don't need to pick seven players on Saturday.

Best players available

A list of the top players still available to start the second round: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: DL Christian Barmore, Alabama OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State OLB Azeez Olijari, Georgia OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma WR Rondale Moore, Purdue S Jevon Holland, Oregon CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater OLB Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest OT Walker Little, Stanford DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington OLB Joseph Ossai, Texas OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama OT Brady Christensen, BYU CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford LB Nick Bolton, Missouri WR Dyami Brown, UNC CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse CB Elijah Molden, Washington OLB Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma S Richie Grant, UCF RB Javonte Williams, UNC DL Alim McNeil, NC State LB Jabril Cox, LSU DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa CB Aaron Robinson, UCF C Drew Dalman, Stanford

Top remaining needs

The Packers' top remaining needs after solving one at cornerback: Offensive line: Help is required after losing All-Pro center Corey Linsley, swing tackle Rick Wagner and guard Lane Taylor. Defensive line: The top four from last season are back, but this position group could really use another reliable or disruptive player. Wide receiver: The Packers don't have anyone under contract at the position past 2021. Inside linebacker: There isn't a sure thing on the entire depth chart of this annually weak position.

5 best fits

OT Dillon Radunz: He played left tackle, tested like a great athlete and can potentially play all five spots along the offensive line. This is exactly how the Packers like their offensive linemen. S Jevon Holland: Double-dipping in the secondary might not be popular, but Holland could be a terrific third safety for Joe Barry's defense. He's a versatile playmaker. OLB Joseph Ossai: He plays like his hair is on fire. All gas, no brake. There's just enough Clay Matthews to the way he attacks, and the Packers have a sneaky need at edge rusher. WR Nico Collins: He's a perfect fit for the Packers' traditional mold of wide receiver. Big and fast. Collins could be a terrific No. 2 receiver in Matt LaFleur's offense. C Drew Dalman: A little undersized, but tough, experienced and athletic. In the Corey Linsley mold. Ideal fit at center in the zone run scheme and a likely Day 1 starter.

Predictions

A few predictions for the Packers on Day 2: – The Packers get an offensive lineman. Gutekunst has to like how the board looks entering Day 2 in terms of the depth of offensive linemen still available. Even picking at 62, the Packers should have an opportunity to get a talented offensive lineman or move up into range for one. There are appealing options available at tackle (Jenkins, Eichenberg, Radunz, Little, Cosmi) and along the interior (Humphrey, Meinerz, Dickerson). Don't be surprised if Gutekunst moves up to get one in the second round. – The Packers get a receiver: The second round has often been a sweet spot for the Packers and receivers, but this team hasn't taken one in the second round since 2014 or the third round since 2015. They are overdue. And considering the contract situations in 2022 of the receivers on the roster, one is probably required. Maybe the Packers can move up to get one (Moore, Marshall), or have one fall into range (Nico Collins, Rondale Moore, D'Wayne Eskridge, Amari Rodgers). A run on receivers could happen early on Day 2.

Best-case scenario

What's the best-case scenario for the Packers on Day 2? – The Packers trade up to get one of the offensive linemen or wide receivers in the second round. There's probably going to be a run at both positions at some point early in the second round. The Packers can't miss out on the entire crop and go empty-handed at the two position groups. Both are needs. With so much ammo on Day 3, the Packers should make sure they get one of their top targets. Securing a potential starter along the offensive line or a playmaking pass-catcher for Matt LaFleur's offense is a really attractive scenario after getting a cornerback in the first round.

Mock draft target

From Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: 2.62: DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington: Here's the defensive line disruptor. He's undersized, but he could be a much more productive pro in the right role. This would be addressing another need with a player some thought was capable of sneaking into the first round. https://packerswire.usatoday.com/2021/04/27/prospect-for-the-pack-washington-dl-levi-onwuzurike/

