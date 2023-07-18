Previewing day 2 of the 2023 SEC media days

Day one of the 2023 SEC media days has been completed and we now move on to day two from the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Day one saw LSU, Texas A&M, and Missouri take the stage, and day two will be another fun-filled event with Vanderbilt, Georiga, Auburn, and Mississippi State stepping up to the podium.

Storylines will not be an issue on Tuesday with Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champions in town. Also, Hugh Freeze will make his SEC media days debut as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Zach Arnett will make his way to the podium as the leader of the Bulldogs following the sudden passing of Mike Leach and the end of 2022. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is fresh off an extension and has the Commodore fanbase hopeful for the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look at today’s lineup and what we can expect from each team!

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Commodore head coach Clark Lea will take to the podium at 9:05 a.m. CT and will be joined by linebacker Ethan Barr, safety Jaylen Mahoney, and receiver Will Sheppard to talk Vanderbilt football.

Lea just received a contract extension and has raised the hopes of the Commodore faithful. Vanderbilt has a sneaky-good quarterback situation with AJ Swann at the helm. Also, Will Sheppard is one of the top receivers in the conference.

It will be fun to see how Coach Lea and his players address the newfound and higher-than-usual expectations for the Vandy program.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart is set to begin his media period at 10:30 a.m. and will be joined by cornerback Kamari Lassiter, tight end Brock Bowers, and center Sedrick Van Pran.

Advertisement

Besides being the back-to-back national champions and the favorite to win it for a third year in a row, there are some off-the-field issues that Coach Smart will certainly be asked about. Other than that it will be business as usual for Coach Smart and the Bulldogs.

Auburn Tigers

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Hugh Freeze is back at the SEC media days but now as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Freeze will join the media at 1:00 p.m. along with tight end Luke Deal, lineman Kameron Stutts, and linebacker Elijah McAllister.

Freeze has done his best to salvage the Auburn roster in his short time as the Tiger head coach but still has a long way to go in that department. How Freeze addresses his vision for the future of Auburn Tiger football will be one of the most interesting stories to follow on Tuesday.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

First-year Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett will step up to the podium at 2:25 p.m. and will be joined by quarterback Will Rogers, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and running back Jo’quavious Marks.

Advertisement

Arnett will be making his SEC media days debut on Tuesday. Arnett was one of the nation’s top defensive minds but took over the Bulldog program shortly after the unfortunate passing of Mike Leach last December.

Coach Arnett is almost certain to be asked about Coach Leach and how he plans to continue the success that he brought to Starkville.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire