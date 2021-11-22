Previewing Colorado’s final Paradise Jam contest vs. Brown

Now sitting at 4-1 on the season, the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is fresh off of a nerve-racking victory against the Duquesne Dukes in a U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam consolation bracket game. A late three-pointer from Tristan da Silva tied the game at 68, sending the contest to overtime.

da Silva drains the 3️⃣‼️ Buffs will go to OT in the Virgin Islands. pic.twitter.com/khCWIpYyzQ — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 21, 2021

After trailing for all of regulation, the Buffs took a quick five point lead in overtime and never looked back, leading to a final score of 84-76. Evan Battey, who has looked better than ever to start his senior season, led the Buffs with 18 points. Jabari Walker also posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

On Monday afternoon, the Buffs will take on the Brown Bears in their final Paradise Jam matchup. Sitting at 4-2, the Bears certainly aren’t a team for this young Buffs team to shrug off entirely. They’re coming off of a 65-62 win over Bradley on Saturday.

Notably this season, they put up a solid fight against No. 18 North Carolina, holding a two point lead with just over seven minutes left in the game before eventually falling 94-87 to the Tar Heels.

One player to look out for on the Bears’ roster is freshman guard Kino Lilly Jr.. He leads the team with 12.7 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and 48% behind the arc.

How about one of FIVE second-half Kino Lilly Jr. threes as today's IBEW Electric Play of the Game!#GoBruno pic.twitter.com/6gEedeCXxS — Brown Men's Basketball (@BrownBasketball) November 14, 2021

The Buffs will look to find some consistency in their game against Brown as they continue to work out some early season kinks with their young team. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. MT on ESPN3.