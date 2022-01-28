Previewing the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game | What Are The Odds?

On What Are The Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, Jeane Coakley and Sal Licata look at Patrick Mahomes projected touchdown total (2.5) and make predictions for the AFC Championship game. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.