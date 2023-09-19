Previewing Chargers-Vikings matchup in Week 3 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and David Carr take a look at the matchup of two 0-2 teams in Week 3 of the 2023 season: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota VIkings.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and David Carr take a look at the matchup of two 0-2 teams in Week 3 of the 2023 season: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota VIkings.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
The Steelers defense played a part in multiple fantasy bad beats in Week 2.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
"If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life."