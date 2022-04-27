Previewing the Celtics potential second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks
The Boston Celtics may very well end up jumping out of the proverbial frying pan into the fire after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. All signs point to a second-round collision with the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks, of course, still need to close out their first-round series with the Chicago Bulls. However, with Milwaukee up 3-1 and Bulls star guard Zach LaVine entering the league’s health and safety protocol, it seems all but certain the Bucks will play the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast, Brian Robb, joined NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to talk about the potential second-round matchup in their most recent podcast.
Check out the video embedded above to hear what the duo has to say about Boston’s outlook against Milwaukee.
This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!
