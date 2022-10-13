Previewing Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 5 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton to discuss Buffalo’s strengths heading into Week 6. Lastly, during his weekly press conference, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on his relationship with Josh Allen and the controversial roughing-the-passer calls around the league.

List

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire