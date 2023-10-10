Previewing the best games of Week 7 including Washington, Oregon

The Texas Longhorns have the week off in Week 7. That said, the team’s playoff hopes and ranking could improve based on a handful of games.

The biggest game of the week matches No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon. The game features two Heisman contenders and perhaps two of the most underrated teams in college football.

Elsewhere, another rivalry with playoff implications takes place. Albeit, only one team is still in the playoff hunt. No. 10 USC is still undefeated for now. The team travels to South Bend to face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish off the team’s second loss of the season. The game projects to be a competitive battle.

Here’s a look at our expectations for some of the biggest games of the Texas bye week.

Wyoming at Air Force

Wyoming tight end Isaac Schoenfeld (87) runs to running back Harrison Waylee (4) to celebrate after he scored the first touchdown of the game to put the Cowboys in the lead against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Early Expectations: The battle of arguably the top two teams in the Group of Five takes place for what could decide a New Years Six bid. Wyoming enters the game 5-1 with wins over Texas Tech and then No. 24 Fresno State. Air Force has dominated opposition on its way to a 5-0 record. Ultimately, Wyoming’s physicality could be the determining factor in the game.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: UCLA earned a hard-fought win over Washington State last week, upending the Cougars’ playoff hopes. Oregon State has a good football team, but this UCLA team looks like one that is on a mission to win its division. Whether or not it comes up short is too be seen.

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: Jalen Milroe has more than struggled at quarterback for Alabama, but he’s making enough plays to allow his defense to take over and win. Arkansas is now on the verge of a fifth straight loss. It’s not difficult to envision how this game could unfold.

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: Save for the lone blemish against Florida, Tennessee has taken care of business this season. Texas A&M has fallen under expectations to this point with two early losses. The Volunteers could send the Aggies’ season off the rails this week in Knoxville.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: Both squads look like playoff contenders and both quarterbacks have played lights out football this season. That said, while Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been stellar, Washington quarterback Michael Penix has been on another level. It’s unclear if Oregon can slow the Washington passing attack. Nix will need to keep his team in the game.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: Miami suffered a devastating loss after fumbling instead of taking an knee to end the game against Georgia Tech. This week isn’t the strongest bounce back opportunity for the team. The Hurricanes face the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels led by quarterback Drake Maye. Perhaps Miami’s frustration from last week can give added motivation to pull off an upset.

Florida at South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to dodge Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason’s (20) hand as he gestures to officials after a play during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Early Expectations: South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has significantly bolstered his draft stock, one would think, from how well he has performed under duress this season. Rattler has been running or throwing for his life all season. He didn’t have the strongest week against Tennessee last season. Florida might be able to capitalize this week.

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: This game is do-or-die for both teams’ Big 12 title hopes. Each team is still in the race with just one loss and trips to face the Texas Longhorns ahead for a potential tie-breaker. Expect each team to leave it all on the field, but the home field advantage could be a huge factor for Texas Tech.

Auburn at No. 22 LSU

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s plan might be to hold LSU to field goals, but the Auburn defense has proven capable in past games. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will be a significant test on the road. Freeze and company will need to get to Daniels to have a chance to win.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Early Expectations: USC has played bad defense and got away with it for much of the season. Notre Dame might be the team that makes them pay for it. The Fighting Irish appear to be favored at home, but USC quarterback Caleb Williams will have a say in the result of the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire