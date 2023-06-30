Previewing Arkansas football’s 2023 opponents

There are less than 70 days left until Arkansas football kicks off their 2023 season on Sept. 4 vs. Western Carolina.

Following spring practices and late transfer portal additions, there’s a quiet confidence brewing around the state, but particularly in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman made some big staff changes following the subpar 2022 campaign and his two biggest offensive weapons from last year are back – KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

Looking at the roster, things look to be in much better shape than where they were last season. Looking at the schedule, things to look pretty manageable aside from a difficult gauntlet to begin SEC play.

Let’s go game-by-game and preview what exactly the Razorbacks will be up against this upcoming season.

Week 1 - Western Carolina (Home - Little Rock)

Last Season: 6-5

The Spin: Arkansas will open the year against the Western Carolina Catamounts from the FCS. This will be the first ever matchup between the two schools. Kerwin Bell, former Florida quarterback (1983-1987), is in his third season as head coach and coming off a subpar 6-5 record in 2022. Western Carolina is 0-19 all-time against teams from the SEC.

Week 2 - Kent State (Home)

Last Season: 5-7

The Spin: Arkansas will start the year off with back-to-back first time matchups. The Kent State Golden Flashes come to Fayetteville for the first time ever with new head coach Kenni Burns. Burns took over for the Golden Flashes’ in December of 2022, which marked his first time as a head coach at any level. Kent State is 0-17 all-time against teams from the SEC.

Week 3 - BYU (Home)

(Photo by Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports)

Last Season: 8-5 (Lost to Arkansas 52-35)

The Spin: BYU ran out of steam in last season’s shootout with the Hogs. Khalani Sitake’s Cougars will be looking for revenge, but will be without their quarterback from last season, Jaren Hall. BYU also didn’t add much more to their defense that gave up 644 yards to Arkansas last year. Overall, BYU will still be figuring some things out when they visit Fayetteville.

Week 4 - LSU (Road)

Last Season: 10-4 (Beat Arkansas 13-10)

The Spin: After an impressive first season in Baton Rouge, Chip Kelly and Tiger faithful will be hungry for more in year two. LSU reloaded with the No. 5 overall recruiting class in the country and return starting quarterback Jayden Daniels from last season. Expect the Tigers to be in the thick of SEC contention once again.

Week 5 - Texas A&M (Neutral - Arlington)

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Last Season: 5-7 (Beat Arkansas 23-21)

The Spin: After an abysmal 2022 that saw the Aggies miss out on bowl eligibility, Jimbo Fisher was pressured to make changes. Enter Bobby Petrino. The former Arkansas head coach was hired from his three week stint at UNLV to come call plays for the Texas A&M offense. The Aggies have some interesting pieces, but that won’t matter if there is a power struggle between Fisher and Petrino for control of the offense.

Week 6 - Ole Miss (Road)

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Last Season: 8-5 (Arkansas won 42-27)

The Spin: Ole Miss is in an interesting position entering the 2023 season. Lane Kiffin has a lot of pieces to work with, including the SEC’s leading rusher Quinshon Judkins, but how they navigate a crowded quarterback room and brutal schedule will determine how successful the Rebels will be next year. Will we see the “Lane Train” run out of steam towards the end of the season once again?

Week 7 - Alabama (Road)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last Season: 11-2 (Beat Arkansas 49-26)

The Spin: Alabama may be at their most vulnerable point since Nick Saban took over in 2007. Bryce Young and Will Anderson are gone and there are more questions than up-and-down the Tide roster than we’re accustomed to seeing on a Nick Saban roster. Never count out the greatest coach ever, but it could be a tough year in Tuscaloosa – relative to what Alabama fans expect.

Week 8 - Mississippi State (Home)

(Photo by Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Last Season: 9-4 (Beat Arkansas 40-17)

The Spin: Mississippi State had an impressive 2022 season, but it was ultimately overshadowed by the tragic, untimely passing of head coach Mike Leach shortly before their bowl game. Zach Arnett takes over as head coach and has Will Rogers back for another year, but the Bulldogs will go through some transitioning pains. Their schedule is going be very favorable, but the circumstances in Starkville may be tough to overcome.

Week 9 - Florida (Road)

(Photo by Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun)

Last Season: 6-7

The Spin: Billy Napier’s first season in Gainesville left a lot to be desired after a strong start to the year. Anthony Richardson is gone and Napier brought in Graham Mertz to replace him, which gained a very mixed reaction. If Florida isn’t able to finish with a winning record, it will be the first time since the 1950s that the Gators have had three straight losing seasons. This year could be a pivotal point in Napier’s tenure.

Week 10 - Auburn (Home)

Last Season: 5-7 (Lost to Arkansas 41-27)

The Spin: Bryan Harsin’s tenure ended after Arkansas beat them at home last year. Hugh Freeze makes his way back into the SEC as a head coach and has done his best to fill in the holes in his first year roster. Robbie Ashford is the incumbent quarterback on the plains, but it will most likely be a rough transition year for the Tigers. They have a brutal schedule and not enough offensive weapons for Freeze to utilize yet.

Week 11 - Florida International (Home)

(Photo by Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Last Season: 4-8

The Spin: When the Panthers arrive in Fayetteville this November, it will be the first time the two programs have faced off since 2007 when Darren McFadden and company cruised to an easy 58-10 win. FIU has had a lot of injuries and departures via the portal this offseason, so it may be another tough year for the Panthers.

Week 12 - Missouri (Home)

Last Season: 6-7 (Beat Arkansas 29-27)

The Spin: Eli Drinkwitz is in his same year at Missouri as Sam Pittman and has yet to have much season success, but owns a 2-1 advantage over the Hogs. The Tigers didn’t really add a whole lot on either side of the ball, and had some key defensive departures via the transfer portal. They have a very favorable schedule next season, so expect them to be able to contend for another bowl game appearance.

