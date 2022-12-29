Previewing the Alamo Bowl between Texas and Washington

The Texas Longhorns (8-4) and Washington Huskies (10-2) are on a collision course to meet in San Antonio. For many involved, the game is deeply personal.

Washington fans don’t particularly like that Steve Sarkisian left the program, despite bringing the program from 0-12 before he started to consistent bowl participant. Sarkisian isn’t the only Texas coach with Washington ties.

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski grew to fame as a play caller for the Washington defense. For its physicality, his unit would earn the nickname “Death Row.”

Undoubtedly Washington fans will have strong emotions as they go against the architect of their once dominant defense.

The Huskies pose a different threat to the Longhorns this week. Texas will have to contend with perhaps the most dangerous passing attack in college football.

Let’s look at what will determine the game.

Texas player to watch

Jonathon Brooks.

It’s his show now. Life after Bijan Robinson begins on Thursday. Texas should be in good hands.

Washington player to watch

Texas faces No. 6 on the list tomorrow night. #Hookem https://t.co/FQO3XpYpex — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurton87) December 28, 2022

Rome Odunze.

Odunze is a focal point of the Washington passing attack. He has 70 receptions for 1,088 yards, 7 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per reception this season.

Conflict to protect

Psyche.

A confident Texas team is a dangerous Texas team. If Sarkisian can keep the Longhorns upbeat, they have a strong chance to win the game.

Matchup to exploit

Washington pass defense.

The Huskies could be one of the lesser passing defenses the Longhorns have faced this season. It’s uncertain whether or not they have the players to cover Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Texas should feast in the passing game in the Alamo Bowl.

X-Factor

Quinn Ewers.

If Ewers plays like he is capable of playing, Washington could be in trouble.

Prediction

This game should be closer than past Alamo Bowl appearances for Texas. It seems like Washington is simply a more difficult opponent than the Utah and Colorado were in the Longhorns’ last two trips to San Antonio. Both teams should score points and move the ball through the air. The Texas passing offense carries the Longhorns to victory.

Texas 41, Washington 34.

