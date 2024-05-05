Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

It is just about time for mint juleps, extravagant hats, and the fastest two minutes in sports.

The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. USA Network and Peacock will have live Derby Day coverage from 12-2:20 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream Derby Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Fierceness is a sizable Derby favorite. Money continues to come in on the Todd Pletcher-trained horse as his odds now stand at 3-1. Already a heavy favorite, Fierceness caught an additional break when Encino scratched as it shifted the horse over one post position. Starting from Post 16 as opposed to Post 17 may not seem like much, but no horse has ever won the Derby from Post 17.

If he is successful, the Florida Derby winner will claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse.

The fastest horse in the field is Fierceness, but Sierra Leone (5-1) has been consistently strong and just a nose from a perfect 4-0. Purchased for 2.3 million dollars two years ago, the Chad Brown-trained horse has yet to run a bad race. Other challengers include Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (6-1), and Just a Touch (11-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.

Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports' horse racing expert and Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick.

The Tale of the Tape

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Who: 20, 3-year-old horses

Purse: $5,000,000

Distance: 1¼ miles

Post Time: 6:57P ET

Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain

Network: NBC and Peacock

The field is listed below post positions 1-21 along with pertinent betting info.

DornochSilks.jpg

DORNOCH (21-1)

SierraLeoneSilks.jpg

SIERRA LEONE (5-1)

MystikDanSilks.jpg

MYSTIK DAN (15-1)

CatchingFreedomSilks.jpg

CATCHING FREEDOM (8-1)

CatalyticSilks.jpg

CATALYTIC (34-1)

JustSteelSilks.jpg

JUST STEEL (25-1)

HonorMarieSilks.jpg

HONOR MARIE (12-1)

JustifyTouchingBeautySilks.jpg

JUST A TOUCH (11-1)

EncinoSilks.jpg

ENCINO (SCR)

T_O_PasswordSilks.jpg

T O PASSWORD (49-1)

ForeverYoungSilks.jpg

FOREVER YOUNG (6-1)

TrackPhantomSilks.jpg

TRACK PHANTOM (40-1)

WestSaratogaSilks.jpg

WEST SARATOGA (26-1)

EndlesslySilks.jpg

ENDLESSLY (46-1)

Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli

Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks

4-1 in career but Derby is first race on a dirt track

Drew Dinsick’s Analysis from Churchill Downs of Endlessly

DomesticProductSilks.jpg

DOMESTIC PRODUCT (29-1)

GrandMoTheFirstSilks.jpg

GRAND MO THE FIRST (45-1)

FiercenessSilks.jpg

FIERCENESS (3-1)

StrongholdSilks.jpg

STRONGHOLD (32-1)

ResilienceSilks.jpg

RESILIENCE (28-1)

SocietyManSilks.jpg

SOCIETY MAN (49-1)

EncinoSilks.jpg

EPIC RIDE (47-1)

Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.

