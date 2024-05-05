Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
It is just about time for mint juleps, extravagant hats, and the fastest two minutes in sports.
The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. USA Network and Peacock will have live Derby Day coverage from 12-2:20 p.m. ET.
Viewers can stream Derby Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Fierceness is a sizable Derby favorite. Money continues to come in on the Todd Pletcher-trained horse as his odds now stand at 3-1. Already a heavy favorite, Fierceness caught an additional break when Encino scratched as it shifted the horse over one post position. Starting from Post 16 as opposed to Post 17 may not seem like much, but no horse has ever won the Derby from Post 17.
If he is successful, the Florida Derby winner will claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse.
The fastest horse in the field is Fierceness, but Sierra Leone (5-1) has been consistently strong and just a nose from a perfect 4-0. Purchased for 2.3 million dollars two years ago, the Chad Brown-trained horse has yet to run a bad race. Other challengers include Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (6-1), and Just a Touch (11-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.
Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports' horse racing expert and Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick.
The Tale of the Tape
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
Who: 20, 3-year-old horses
Purse: $5,000,000
Distance: 1¼ miles
Post Time: 6:57P ET
Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain
Network: NBC and Peacock
The field is listed below post positions 1-21 along with pertinent betting info.
DORNOCH (21-1)
Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez
Likes early speed and will need it
SIERRA LEONE (5-1)
Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione
The top closer in the field
Sierra Leone
MYSTIK DAN (15-1)
Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.
Won the Southwest on a messy track
CATCHING FREEDOM (8-1)
Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
This colt keeps getting better
Catching Freedom
CATALYTIC (34-1)
Trainer: S. Joseph, Jr. | Trainer: J. Ortiz
10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post
JUST STEEL (25-1)
Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen
More races (11) than any horse in the field
HONOR MARIE (12-1)
Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis
2-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old
JUST A TOUCH (11-1)
Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux
Led in the Blue Grass until late
Just a Touch
ENCINO (SCR)
T O PASSWORD (49-1)
Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Kazushi
Will look to lead wire-to-wire
T O Password
FOREVER YOUNG (6-1)
Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai
5-0 in 5 starts but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby
Forever Young
TRACK PHANTOM (40-1)
Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario
Fast early but slows late
Track Phantom
WEST SARATOGA (26-1)
Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon
Slowest horse in the race
West Saratoga
ENDLESSLY (46-1)
Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli
4-1 in career but Derby is first race on a dirt track
DOMESTIC PRODUCT (29-1)
Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.
Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?
Domestic Product
GRAND MO THE FIRST (45-1)
Trainer: V. Barboza, Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo
Three, 3rd place finishes to date
Grand Mo the First
FIERCENESS (3-1)
Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez
Fastest horse in the field
STRONGHOLD (32-1)
Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu
Not the fastest horse but possibly the most consistent
RESILIENCE (28-1)
Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado
Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness
SOCIETY MAN (49-1)
Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori
106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished 2nd
EPIC RIDE (47-1)
Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza
Expect fast early, fade quickly
Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.