Preview: Xavier hosts national-champ No.4 UConn searching for marquee Big East victory

Last season, an 83-73 Xavier victory over undefeated UConn was a springboard for the Musketeers and its eventual runner-up finish in the Big East and trip to the Sweet 16. Xavier would sweep UConn with an 82-79 road win and the Huskies would lose just two more games the rest of the year on their way to a national title.

Fast forward a year and Xavier is looking for another marquee win in front of a rowdy crowd at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are in the midst of one of its toughest stretches in the Big East, starting with a one-point loss at Villanova Jan. 3 and continuing with Wednesday's home tilt against the defending national champs.

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) attempts a layup over Seton Hall Pirates center Jaden Bediako (15) in the first half of the basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Here's everything to know when the Huskies come to town.

Xavier vs. UConn

Tip: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: FS1/ 700 WLW (Xavier broadcast is also available on the Varsity Network and SXM)

Ratings: Xavier is No. 41 in KenPom. UConn is No. 6. Xavier is No. 52 in the NCAA NET Rankings and UConn is No. 7. UConn came in at No. 4 in the latest AP poll on Jan. 8.

History: UConn, one of the founding teams in the Big East, rejoined the conference before the 2019-20 season. Xavier holds a 4-2 record in six meetings, including a season sweep of the Huskies last year.

Connecticut basketball coach Dan Hurley

UConn Huskies scouting report

Record: 13-2 (3-1 Big East)

Head coach: Dan Hurley (111-57 at UConn, sixth season)

Offense: 83.5 ppg

Defense: 64.8 ppg

Overview: Hurley broke through in his fifth season at UConn last year, leading the Huskies to the program's fifth national championship. UConn's only loss in the non-conference this season was a four-point decision at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 3 Kansas. The Huskies were upset by Seton Hall, 75-60, to open Big East play, but have won three-straight since.

No. 4 UConn is the latest juggernaut on a Xavier schedule filled with formidable foes. The Huskies are the third opponent (Purdue, Houston) for Xavier this season that ranks in the top-10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. UConn is 11th in the nation in both field goal percentage (50.51%) and assist-to-turnover ratio. The Huskies make the most of their possessions, ranking 320th in the nation, per KenPom, in adjusted tempo. There were less than 70 possessions in each of UConn's last six contests.

UConn rallied from a seven-point halftime hole to beat Butler on the road its last time out, 88-81, behind 14 points and 9 rebounds from freshman guard Stephon Castle. Voted the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year, Castle is a projected first-round NBA draft pick, with many mocks predicting the Georgia native to go in the top-10. Castle is averaging 9.4 points per game.

While Castle was in high school last year, UConn's backcourt is led by experience in graduate students Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton. Spencer, a Loyola and Rutgers transfer, averages 15.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Newton, a key cog in UConn's national title run, leads the team is rebounds (6.5 per game) to go with 15.1 points.

Connecticut sophomore center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks out Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of Friday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

UConn still missing big man Donovan Clingan

UConn will be without 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan against Xavier. The sophomore suffered a right foot injury in UConn's loss to Seton Hall Dec. 20 and is expected to be back later this month. Clingan averaged 6.9 points per game for the Huskies last year in 39 games off the bench. He was averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds before going down. Junior Samson Johnson has started with Clingan sidelined and is averaging 6.6 points.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Cam Spencer (G, 6'4", 15.1 ppg)

Stephon Castle (G, 6'6", 9.4 ppg)

Tristen Newton (G, 6'5", 15.1 ppg)

Alex Karaban (F, 6'8", 14.8 ppg)

Samson Johnson (F, 6'10", 6.6 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller talks with the team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Xavier Musketeers, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 7-7 (1-2 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (154-64 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 74.6 ppg

Defense: 69.3 ppg

Overview: Sean Miller is still mixing up his rotation this season and the latest change came in Villanova, when forward Gytis Nemeiksa returned to the starting lineup, replacing freshman Lazar Djokovic. Miller hinted that freshman Kachi Nzeh will get more of an opportunity in an effort to fix the Musketeers' problems on the glass.

"I think we're looking for a group of guys that will commit to going and getting the ball," Miller told The Enquirer.

Second-chance opportunities have killed Xavier this season and the Musketeers will have to get the ball against UConn. As it has been all season, Xavier's toughness will be tested.

UConn is Xavier's sixth opponent this season that ranks top-10 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Xavier went 3-2 against the previous five, with wins over Seton Hall, Saint Mary's and UC and losses to St. John's and Houston.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) celebrates the win at the conclusion of the second half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers won, 84-79.

No place like home for Quincy Olivari

Quincy Olivari had 14 points and went 1-of-8 from beyond the arc in Xavier's loss to Villanova. Is he due for a bounce back?

No Musketeer has felt more at home at Cintas Center than Olivari. In five games outside of Cincinnati, Olivari is averaging 11.6 points and shooting 22.2% from 3-point range. Olivari is 1-of-15 from the perimeter in Xavier's three road games. At Cintas, Olivari is average 21.3 points per game and shooting 55.5% from deep (25-of-45).

Olivari had 13 points and didn't connect on a trey in Xavier's loss at St. John's. Three days later, he hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points in a win over Seton Hall, leading to a third-straight Big East Honor Roll selection.

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) dunks the ball in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Winthrop Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier won 75-59.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 9.7 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 17.9 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 14.8 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 6.6 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 8.6 ppg)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Everything to know as Xavier hosts reigning national champion UConn