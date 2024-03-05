Preview: Xavier fighting for Big East seeding in final road trip of season vs. Butler

Following its third road win of the season, Xavier finishes the road portion of its Big East schedule Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse against Butler in Indianapolis.

Even in March, it's not too late for a team to do something for the first time. That's what Xavier pulled off in beating Georgetown Saturday night in our nation's capital, recovering from a double-digit second-half deficit on the road when so many previous away games felt out of reach early.

Xavier guard Desmond Claude scored a career-high 36 points to help the Musketeers beat Georgetown at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

"A really important win for us. To come on the road is challenge everywhere," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said.

Very true. Now, Xavier has the first of two Quadrant 1 chances to help its razor thin NCAA Tournament chances when they visit Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Here's everything to know about the matchup.

Xavier at Butler scouting report

Tip: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100)

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/ 700 WLW

Ratings: Xavier is No. 51 and Butler is No. 67 in KenPom. Xavier is No. 61 in the NCAA NET Rankings and Butler is No. 67.

History: According to Xavier Athletics, the Musketeers hold a 19-12 advantage all-time against Butler. Xavier has won two of its last three games at Hinkle Fieldhouse, as well.

Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta shouts to his defense in the first half of the NCAA Big East basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Butler Bulldogs scouting report

Record: 17-13 (8-11 Big East)

Head coach: Thad Matta (55-39 at Butler, third season)

Offense: 77.6 ppg

Defense: 73.9 ppg

Overview: Less than a month ago, Butler looked like a team on the rise. The Bulldogs had a four-game winning streak and won five of six overall in a stretch that included resume-building victories over Villanova, Providence and then-No. 13 Creighton (on the road). Life comes at you fast in the Big East, though.

Following a near upset of Marquette Feb. 13, Butler went on a five-game skid, with four straight losses by double digits to drift further away from the NCAA Tournament bubble. Butler stopped the five-game losing streak with an 82-63 win over last-place DePaul Saturday, but have lost three in a row at home.

Butler has a balanced scoring attack behind KenPom's No. 54 overall offense. Michigan State transfer Pierre Brooks leads the team at 14.8 points per game, though he hasn't been the Bulldogs' highest scorer in a game since Jan. 23. Fellow guard DJ Davis (13.7 per game) is coming off a 24-point, 7-rebound performance against DePaul. Posh Alexander rounds out the backcourt. The St. John's transfer leads the Big East in steals (2.2) and is tied for fifth in assists (5.0) while scoring in double figures.

An above average shooting team, Butler is at its best beyond the arc, ranking third in the Big East from deep (35.9%). The Bulldogs are also 10th in the nation at the free-throw line.

Butler Bulldogs guard Posh Alexander (5) gestures toward the Xavier Musketeers bench after sinking a three point basket in the second half of the NCAA Big East basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Musketeers won 85-71.

Last time out

In a game of runs, Xavier made the deciding spurt in an 85-71 win at Cintas Center Jan. 16. Xavier took a "punch in the mouth" to start the game but built a 14-point lead at the half. Butler stormed back to take a 60-58 lead with 11 minutes left, but Xavier ended the night on a 27-11 run.

Xavier held Butler to 35.3% shooting while the Musketeers shot 46.2% from the field and hit 10-of-21 from deep. Xavier's backcourt Big 3 combined for 61 points, led by Desmond Claude's 26.

Brooks and Alexander were each over 20 points for the Bulldogs while center Jalen Thomas had a double-double. The 10 starters for the night combined for 143 of the game's 154 points.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Posh Alexander (G, 6', 11 ppg)

DJ Davis (G, 6'1", 13.7 ppg)

Pierre Brooks (G/F, 6'6", 14.8 ppg)

Jahmyl Telfort (F, 6'7", 13.5 ppg)

Jalen Thomas (C, 6'10", 7.6 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller joins a huddle in the second half of the NCAA Big East conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 15-14 (9-9 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (162-70 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 76.6 ppg

Defense: 73.9 ppg

Overview: How to beat the Bulldogs? Well, if Xavier's offense plays like it did over the final 20 minutes Saturday (73.1%), you can throw out any game plan. Realistically, the Musketeers can take advantage of another team that, like Georgetown, struggles inside the arc.

Georgetown is No. 211 in defending shots from inside the rim. Despite Alexander's peskiness in picking opposing guards' pockets, Butler ranks No. 265 in KenPom in turnover percentage.

Xavier has struggled all season to rebound the misses it forces. Butler doesn't crash the glass well, ranking No. 259 in offensive rebounding percentage. Butler's ball security is a conundrum. The Bulldogs are No. 60 in turnover percentage but are No. 236 in allowing steals. Meaning the Bulldogs are sloppy with protecting the rock, but those issues have to be forced by a tough defense.

Xavier gets much-needed frontcourt production

Lost in Claude's career-high 36 points, Dayvion McKnight's clutch shots from beyond the arc and the Big 3 combining for 70 points was Xavier's frontcourt.

Much maligned all season for its inconsistency, Xavier got quality play from its own trio of big men. Kachi Nzeh (13) and Gytis Nemeiksa (11) were each in double figures and didn't miss a shot (combined 9-for-9). Abou Ousmane was less effective (2 points, 4 rebounds) in 20-plus minutes, but had a key assist to Nemeiksa with 2:09 left to push Xavier's lead to 87-82.

Butler is No. 170 in average height, tied with Xavier for the second-smallest lineup in the Big East.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6', 12.3 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 19.3 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 15.3 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7 ppg)

Kachi Nzeh (C, 6'8", 2.5 ppg)

Xavier gets Quad 1 win

Xavier picked up an all-important, yet elusive, Quad 1 win without taking the floor. With Villanova's recent surge (now No. 26 in NET Rankings), Xavier picked up a third Q1 victory (3-10) off its rock fight win over the Wildcats Feb. 7.

