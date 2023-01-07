Preview of Week 18 of the NFL season and Damar Hamlin's progress
ESPN College Football and NFL Analyst Robert Griffin III talks about the critical final weekend of the NFL regular season.
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
(Reuters) -Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to teammates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene. Doctor have said that Hamlin is progressing remarkably well after having to have his heartbeat restored on the field on Monday night.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 18 including Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, Lions at Packers
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
The Eagles host the Giants in Week 18 with a chance to earn the NFC's top seed for the playoffs. Here are our predictions.
NFL writers and broadcasters shared their thoughts on the Chiefs going into the regular-season finale against the Raiders.
After praying for Hamlin on Monday night, many fans also prayed for Higgins’ well-being because of his direct involvement in the traumatic event.
Originally scheduled for new tuf in 2024, the Lions moved installation up to this month once it became unlikely they would host a home playoff game
Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
When Tom Kim didn’t have any family around for Christmas last month, Jordan Spieth's family welcomed the 20-year-old with open arms.
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.
Not many experts are picking the Rams to beat the Seahawks in the finale on Sunday afternoon