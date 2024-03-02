Preview: UND, Western Michigan show how to succeed after large roster turnovers

Mar. 1—GRAND FORKS — There was nothing unreasonable about thinking UND and Western Michigan might have down years in 2023-24.

UND lost its entire defensive corps. According to UND sports info research, it's the first team in college hockey history to not bring back a single defenseman from the previous season. It also lost its top two goaltenders.

Western Michigan lost its entire top line, one that accounted for 39.1 percent of the Broncos' goals a year ago.

Yet entering the penultimate weekend of the regular season, both teams are in position to make the NCAA tournament. UND is No. 3 in the Pairwise Rankings. Western Michigan is at No. 12.

How have they done it?

Both teams got their transfers right.

At UND, the average time on ice leaders are defenseman Garrett Pyke (Alaska), defenseman Bennett Zmolek (MSU-Mankato), defenseman Logan Britt (Sacred Heart) and forward Cameron Berg (Omaha). Add in the pick-ups of starting goaltender Ludvig Persson (Miami), defenseman Keaton Pehrson (Michigan) and forward Hunter Johannes (Lindenwood), and UND added several instant-impact players.

Had UND missed on its transfers, it would not be in position to win the Penrose Cup for a fourth time in five years and sixth time in 11 seasons of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Western Michigan has had a similar impact up front, where transfers Sam Colangelo of Northeastern (19 goals, 36 points), Matteo Costantini of UND (seven goals, 24 points), Ethan Phililps of Boston University (nine goals, 23 points) and Joe Cassetti of Miami (six goals, 13 points) have given the Broncos a huge boost offensively.

If you count Alex Bump, who enrolled at Vermont in the summer but entered the transfer portal before ever playing a game, transfers have accounted for 55.9 percent of Western Michigan's goals this season.

Had Western Michigan missed on its transfers, there's no chance the Broncos would rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense this season.

But as it is, both teams are trying to win a national championship thanks to the good work by their coaching staffs in finding the right transfers.

UND WMU

3.81 (7th) Off 3.70 (9th)

2.59 (16th) Def 2.33 (7th)

26.1 (7th) PP 23.3 (16th)

80.7 (28th) PK 83.2 (16th)

52.2 (16th) FO 53.6 (10th)

.899 (34th) SP .910 (15th)

National rank in parenthesis. Categories are offense (goals per game), defense (goals against per game), power play percentage, penalty kill percentage, faceoff percentage and team save percentage.

UND — F Hunter Johannes probable (lower body)

Western Michigan — F Wyatt Schingoethe out (undisclosed), D Jacob Bauer out (undisclosed), D Daniel Hilsendager probable (undisclosed)

A familiar face will be back in Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend. Matteo Costantini, who played two seasons at UND, transferred to Western Michigan last summer. Costantini had a terrific freshman season, tallying eight goals and 21 points in 35 games, but struggled to get it going as a sophomore and ended up on the fourth line or, a few times, as a healthy scratch.

He's been thrust into a top-six center role for the Broncos and the scoring has returned. Costantini has seven goals and 24 points in 30 games. He went on a 12-game point streak earlier this season. Costantini

talked about his return with ND Ice

on Thursday.

McLaughlin has taken big strides this season in a number of different areas. One is his willingness to shoot the puck. After scoring two goals as a freshman, McLaughlin is up to 10 as a sophomore. He's become a shooting threat on the power play. Opposing defenses can no longer sit back and just anticipate the pass. If they forget about McLaughlin in the left circle, he can make them pay.

Western Michigan got swept by St. Cloud State in early November, but that was the only time all season the Broncos haven't gotten points. There's also only one weekend all year that UND hasn't gotten points. Expect these teams to keep doing what they've been doing and split the points this weekend.

Friday: Western Michigan 3, UND 2

Saturday: UND 4, Western Michigan 2

Scoring

9 Jackson Blake (CAR), so, f, 18-29—47

14 Cameron Berg (NYI), jr, f, 18-15—33

22 Owen McLaughlin (PHI), so, f, 10-21—31

17 Riese Gaber, sr, f, 16-14—30

7 Garrett Pyke, 5th, d, 3-21—24

4 Jake Livanavage, fr, d, 3-19—22

18 Jayden Perron (CAR), fr, f, 10-5—15

28 Hunter Johannes, 5th, f, 9-6—15

26 Dylan James (DET), so, f, 8-7—15

27 Louis Jamernik V, sr, f, 6-9—15

29 Jackson Kunz (VAN), jr, f, 5-7—12

6 Logan Britt, 5th, d, 5-6—11

21 Ben Strinden (NSH), so, f, 5-4—9

8 Jake Schmaltz (BOS), jr, f, 0-8—8

11 Griffin Ness, sr, f, 3-3—6

2 Bennett Zmolek, so, d, 0-6—6

20 Keaton Pehrson, 5th, d, 0-6—6

25 Abram Wiebe (VGK), fr, d, 1-3—4

13 Carson Albrecht, sr, f, 1-1—2

5 Dane Montgomery, so, f, 1-1—2

32 Ludvig Persson, sr, g, 0-2—2

10 Tanner Komzak, fr, d, 0-0—0

30 Hobie Hedquist, fr, g, 0-0—0

1 Kaleb Johnson, so, g, dnp

Goaltending

32 Ludvig Persson, sr, 19-8-2, 2.50, .903

30 Hobie Hedquist, fr, 3-0, 2.65, .890

Scoring

9 Luke Grainger, sr, f, 12-30—42

37 Dylan Wendt, jr, f, 21-16—37

12 Sam Colangelo (ANA), sr, f, 19-17—36

20 Alex Bump (PHI), fr, f, 11-16—27

25 Matteo Costantini (BUF), jr, f, 7-17—24

29 Ethan Phillips (DET), 5th, f, 9-14—23

10 Chad Hillebrand, sr, f, 5-18—23

4 Zak Galambos, 5th, d, 7-10—17

23 Carter Berger (FLA), 5th, d, 3-13—16

8 Joe Cassetti, 5th, f, 6-7—13

33 Samuel Sjolund, so, d, 2-11—13

16 Tim Washe, sr, f, 2-8—10

28 Hugh Larkin, sr, f, 5-4—9

17 Cedric Fiedler, sr, d, 0-6—6

34 Owen Michaels, fr, f, 2-3—5

18 Wyatt Schingoethe (TOR), jr, f, 0-4—4

15 Daniel Hilsendager, sr, d, 0-4—4

2 Jacob Bauer, sr, d, 0-4—4

3 Cole Crusberg-Roseen, fr, d, 0-2—2

6 Jacob Napier, fr, d, 0-1—1

27 Cole Burtsch, so, f, 0-1—1

19 Cam Knuble, sr, f, 0-0—0

26 Ean Somoza, fr, f, 0-0—0

22 Trevor Bishop, sr, f, 0-0—0

31 Cameron Rowe, sr, g, 0-0—0

13 Oliver MacDonald, sr, f, dnp

24 Garrett Szydlowski, fr, f, dnp

11 Ethan Wolthers, so, f, dnp

1 Kirk Laursen, jr, g, dnp

30 Dawson Smith, fr, g, dnp

Goaltending

31 Cameron Rowe, sr, 18-11-1, 2.26, .912

1 Kirk Laursen, jr, dnp

30 Dawson Smith, fr, dnp