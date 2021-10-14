Preview: Texas-sized showdown in NASCAR Playoffs

Reuters

The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted another strong quarter this week as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading also boosted their bottom lines. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Well Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, seen by analysts and economists as bellwethers of the broader economy, reported a combined profit of $28.7 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. Loan growth, a key metric closely-watched by analysts, was mixed across Wall Street however.