Preview: Texas-sized showdown in NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman get you geared up for a Texas-sized showdown to open the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. RELATED: Texas weekend schedule | Cup Series standings Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at […]
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Becerras as they showcase their love for racing as a family.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 14, 2021) — The NASCAR Foundation announced today its four finalists for the 11th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Each volunteer represents a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids in different racing communities across our nation. The announcement was made on Fox Sports NASCAR Race Hub ahead […]
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced that it is partnering with WellSpan Health and the office of state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, to focus on an initiative aimed at improving maternal health.
Denny Hamlin’s trip through the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this season has been remarkably free of intensity. The veteran driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has spent the majority of his time already locked into the ensuing round, cashing in on automatic berths in each round-opening race thus far. The formula worked […]
The Michigan State Police's preliminary test results show the EcoBoost Ford Police Interceptor Utility can accelerate to 60 mph in under 5.5 seconds.
AJ Allmendinger will be joined on the front row by Austin Cindric for the playoff race.
Kyle Busch's playoff run hasn't been smooth, but he has a good shot to reach the Championship 4 with a win Sunday at Texas (2 p.m. ET, NBC).
Savvy bettors are pleased when the odds move in the direction of their wager. If the odds move in your favor, the thinking goes, you made a good bet, regardless of whether you end up a winner or loser. A concept called “closing-line value” is a big part of this notion. Let‘s say you bet […]
Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has seen better days. Shares of the coronavirus vaccine giant have dropped 30% over the past month. Now, investors have turned their attention to something else: A regulatory meeting that could determine whether Moderna's booster candidate reaches the market in the coming days.
Corey LaJoie details his wreck with the 2022 NASCAR Next Gen car at the Charlotte Roval test.
There are two ways to advance through the NASCAR Playoffs, and Martin Truex Jr. is the only driver to do so via both. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota won a race in the Round of 16 to move on to the Round of 12. Once there, he qualified for the […]
Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this year with no pandemic restrictions starting today. “It’s a gathering of riders who rally together to soak up the October sun, listen to live music, enjoy good company and explore all that this destination has to offer,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Daytona Beach Area CVB executive director. The 29th anniversary is anticipated to have 125,000 visitors ...
Financial data and software company FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) recently revealed the acquisition of Cobalt Software, Inc., a portfolio monitoring solutions provider for private capital companies. The financial terms of the deal, which closed on October 12, 2021, have been kept under wraps. Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $409.73 on Wednesday. Cobalt’s acquisition will enable FactSet to have access to its advanced portfolio monitoring platform t
The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted another strong quarter this week as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading also boosted their bottom lines. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Well Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, seen by analysts and economists as bellwethers of the broader economy, reported a combined profit of $28.7 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. Loan growth, a key metric closely-watched by analysts, was mixed across Wall Street however.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.
NASCAR confirmed it had a call with members of both race teams after Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott’s latest run-in during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford sent Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into a slide on Lap 55 of the […]
A simple announcement from the Los Angeles Dodgers got a winner-take-all game trending early on Thursday, but it didn't catch the Giants by surprise.
The Dodgers have decided to rely on analytics instead of tradition by not starting 20-game winner Julio Urias in favor of a reliever as an opener.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]