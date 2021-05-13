Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover?
NASCAR.com's Jonathan Merryman and Alex Weaver preview Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. will be joined by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on the front row at Dover.
NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors when outdoors in the garage and pit areas starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Masks will still be required when competitors are inside any buildings or team haulers, NASCAR said Thursday. NASCAR says its focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing indoor spread of COVID-19.
Martin Truex has won three races in 2021. He's the favorite entering Sunday's race.
The requirement has been in place since NASCAR resumed racing in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
