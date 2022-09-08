Preview Show: Can Kansas turn the playoffs around for drivers in trouble?
NASCAR.com breaks down the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Kansas doesn't come to mind when you think or racing hotspots in America. You also probably don't think of Kansas when you think of Kansas City.
The full NASCAR Cup Series field will have in-car cameras starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway, with all feeds available via NASCAR Drive.
NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is pulling double-duty this week at Kansas Speedway, planning to run in both the Xfinity and Cup races. He won the Xfinity race at Darlington last week, was fifth in his last Cup start and will be a full-time Cup driver in 2023.
Here are some top drivers to watch in Saturday’s Xfinity race as NASCAR comes to Kansas Speedway.
Kansas Speedway NASCAR weekend schedule includes start times, weather forecasts and other key information.
