Preview Show: Josh Berry to fill in for Chase Elliott at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS — Hendrick Motorsports officials said Saturday that “there is no timeline” for Chase Elliott‘s return to NASCAR competition after a snowboarding accident left him with a broken left leg. The update comes on the eve of Sunday‘s Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Xfinity […]
Andretti Autosport has insisted for months that it was doing the behind-the-scenes work to recover from last year's brutally disappointing IndyCar season. The team won only two races among its four drivers, former Formula One star Romain Grosjean was a bust in his first year with the team and Alexander Rossi decided early that his seventh season at Andretti would be its last. Michael Andretti powered forward.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
These five stats help tell the story of how the Warriors were a perfect 5-0 in their latest five-game homestand.
Before the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, an illustrious panel of heavyweights gave their predictions on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.
Klay Thompson broke down how he thinks the Warriors responded to playing without two of their starters.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Randle finished with 43 points.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Eagles receiver Zach Pascal is currently fine. A day ago, that almost wasn’t the case. Via WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Maryland on Friday. He was in Upper Marlboro, where he was born and raised. Local police told WPVI that Pascal was accosted on Friday morning, and that he [more]
Pyotr Kochetkov might just become everyone’s favorite goaltender in a year or two.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.