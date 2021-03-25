Preview Show: Dirty at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR.com previews the dirt weekend ahead at Bristol Motor Speedway and discuss the challenges that may arise on pit road.
Dirt — that‘s the great unknown when NASCAR Cup Series drivers venture to the transformed Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). NASCAR‘s top series hasn‘t raced on dirt since Sept. 30, 1970, when Richard Petty beat runner-up Neil Castles by more than […]
WHERE IT‘S FROM An Olympic-sized pool is 3,300 cubic yards. Picture the volume of seven pools. That‘s the amount of dirt Bristol Motor Speedway placed around its .533-mile concrete oval to turn it into a dirt track for the first time in two decades. A better but maybe more difficult visual: It equals 149,851 kegs […]
The oddsboard for Sunday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is unlike any other we‘ve seen in NASCAR, as bookmakers are valuing dirt experience over skill and equipment for the Cup Series‘ first go-round the dirt since 1970. Kyle Larson has been stellar this season — with a win, a second-place finish and […]
To gain as much experience on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt as they possibly can, nine drivers entered in Sunday‘s Cup Series race have signed up for Saturday‘s Camping World Truck Series race, the Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Kevin […]
Ryan Newman has a nice balance of dirt experience, strong equipment, and rugged determination to make him one an incredible longshot. (Getty Images)
This will be the third year in a row that Mayhew will sponsor this award bestowed to the driver and crew chief, who have the fastest qualifying time TURNERS FALLS, MA — Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces sponsorship of NASCAR‘s Whelen Modified Tour‘s Pole Award for the 2021 season, which begins on Saturday, April […]
Thanks to Advance Auto Parts, fans will have a chance to earn their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track up to $50,000 as part of a new program. Advance Auto Parts, in its second season as the official entitlement sponsor of NASCAR‘s grassroots racing championship series, announced the launch of “Advance My Track […]
The NASCAR Cup Series will run on dirt for the first time since 1970 with Sunday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). A host of NASCAR drivers have dirt racing backgrounds — Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. […]
Here is when practice, qualifying races and the Truck and Cup races on the dirt will be at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson previously stood out as an analytics darling for a middling team. Now with Hendrick Motorsports supplying him the fastest car in the NASCAR Cup Series, he's realizing the potential his advanced stats suggested was there all along.
William Byron kicked off the second season of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Tuesday night in the way he does best: taking the checkered flag against 20 of his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers on iRacing. The never-before-raced dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the virtual race just four days before the NASCAR Cup Series‘ […]
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson will most likely score the most DFS points at Bristol, but will it be enough to risk your ‘B’ and ‘C’ drivers? (David Tucker/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
