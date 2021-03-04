Preview Show: Another first-time winner at Las Vegas?
NASCAR.com's Jonathan Merryman and Alex Weaver preview the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
We’ll be using this space, about twice each week, to provide you with sports betting content as it relates to NASCAR. We’ll educate you on the concepts, terminology and nuances of sports betting with the intention of helping create a more informed, responsible and enjoyable gambling experience for race fans. With the circuit in Las […]
Five drivers have odds lower than +1000. Will one of those five win on Sunday?
Despite having only one win in his last 42 starts, Martin Truex Jr. remains a favorite among oddsmakers on 1.5-mile tracks. Should that be true? (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
"We're being treated like we're prisoners who're there to get a job done," said Jennifer Bates, a warehouse employee.
Former NASCAR driver and current FOX broadcaster Clint Bowyer thinks any driver can win the March 28 race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, regardless of experience on the surface type.
Darlington Raceway and Cook Out have agreed to multi-year extension on entitlement for NASCAR’s Southern 500 race.
President announced Tuesday that the U.S. will have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by the end of May thanks in part to (MRK) working with (JNJ) to ramp up vaccine supplies after production delays caused the company to miss its initial target. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now,” Biden said Tuesday. Merck, which halted production of its own coronavirus vaccine after disappointing trial results in January, will help J&J produce its vaccine as well as fill vials and prepare them for shipment.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reaches an agreement to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations for $6.25 billion.
Sunday‘s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval. That‘s good for 400.5 miles in total. Surely that‘s enough time for drivers who start in the middle or back to make their way up to the front come checkered flag. LAS VEGAS: Full schedule | Paint schemes | Starting lineup […]
J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?
LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.
On the face of it a 0-0 draw away to Chelsea was not a bad result for Manchester United but their record against the big guns this season is lamentable and a key reason why they are nowhere near challenging Manchester City for the title. United also drew 0-0 at home to Chelsea as they did against Manchester City while they picked up one point from two games against Arsenal, were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham and drew 0-0 away at Liverpool.
The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.
Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.
Johnny Manziel's next goal: play on the PGA Tour.
Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.
Is the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks beyond repair?
We dish out marks out of 10 from a pivotal top four battle at Anfield.
ESPN made a huge pitch to reunited Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith but came up short in the battle for the sports talkie.
We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.