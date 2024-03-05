Preview: Purdue basketball's Ethan Morton 'sacrificed more than anyone' in order to win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ethan Morton doesn't need to hear from the fans who call him an offensive liability.

It's evident to Morton every time he has the ball in his hands and a defender promptly chooses to sag back rather than close in.

The guy who shot nearly 48% from the field and better than 44% from 3-point range was the Morton of two seasons ago.

A season after starting 29 games, Morton is now a senior who has played just seven combined minutes in the last two Purdue basketball games.

"He’s sacrificed more than anyone I’ve seen on this team," senior center Zach Edey said. "We all know what type of player he is. He’s taking a role and he has accepted that role on the team.

"It’s a lot of credit to him, a lot of credit to the person that he is that in his senior year he can accept a role like that. He is just all about winning."

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.

Winning, Morton said, is what he wants his legacy to be when he's done playing for the Boilermakers.

To win, Morton bought in to a role.

Sometimes that role means face guarding a player for 20-plus minutes like Morton did in a 105-96 victory against Northwestern on Jan. 31. Other times that role is to sub in for mere seconds while Purdue is on defense, only to swap back out of the game on the next dead ball when the Boilermakers are on offense.

And while Morton has scored just 22 points his senior season, he does have 39 assists and just nine turnovers in limited opportunities.

"That's something I've always tried to hang my hat on and that's more just being a good teammate," Morton said. "Something I learned from my dad when I was super little is play the right way."

Winning will define Morton when all is said and done and people get a chance to sit back and truly appreciate what the former Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball gave up in order to be a part of a successful program.

Morton never sulked when his minutes evaporated and didn't complain to his coaches.

Quite the opposite.

If Painter is going to give Morton three minutes of playing time, Morton wants to make them the best three minutes he has to offer. Same if Morton plays 20 minutes.

"Ethan helps us win games and he helps us do a lot of little things," Painter said.

